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Top Clanker Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Clanker Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05484
+0.15%
+2.52%
+2.36%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.24M
2
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.14365
-0.13%
+0.25%
+7.70%
$ 142.48M
$ 870.14K
3
BNKR
BNKR
BNKR
$ 0.0002279
0.00%
-3.13%
-29.07%
$ 22.46M
$ 263.13M
4
tokenbot
tokenbot
CLANKER
$ 12.26
-0.25%
-4.03%
-3.19%
$ 11.97M
$ 5.58K
5
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2913
+1.28%
+8.10%
+4.73%
$ 4.05M
$ 251.47K
6
FWOG
FWOG
FWOG
$ 0.003866
-0.18%
-3.49%
-7.66%
$ 3.77M
$ 14.37M
7
NEXA
NEXA
NEXA
$ 0.0000005278
+0.36%
-2.24%
-11.09%
$ 3.09M
$ 28.71B
8
DebtReliefBot
DebtReliefBot
DRB
$ 2.683E-5
+0.71%
-5.50%
-11.10%
$ 2.68M
--
9
noice
noice
NOICE
$ 1.006E-5
-3.08%
-0.10%
-7.96%
$ 902.76K
--
10
TurboUSD Unstablecoin
TurboUSD Unstablecoin
₸USD
$ 3.99E-6
-0.25%
+1.70%
+2.31%
$ 387.55K
--
11
CODY
CODY
CODY
$ 3.48E-6
0.00%
-0.30%
-1.42%
$ 347.85K
--
12
Dickbutt
Dickbutt
DICKBUTT
$ 3.2E-6
-0.31%
-2.80%
+5.61%
$ 320.43K
--
13
D1ckGPT
D1ckGPT
DICK
$ 0.00467712
0.00%
0.00%
-0.95%
$ 305.63K
$ 4.40
14
Regent
Regent
REGENT
$ 4.57E-6
0.00%
-16.30%
+29.83%
$ 273.93K
--
15
Faircaster
Faircaster
FAIR
$ 5.02E-6
0.00%
-2.00%
+5.02%
$ 242.38K
--
16
Luminous
Luminous
LUM
$ 0.171848
+0.43%
-0.04%
-21.68%
$ 171.81K
$ 635.22
17
A0x
A0x
A0X
$ 1.53E-6
0.00%
+3.80%
-15.93%
$ 153.06K
--
18
x420
x420
X420
$ 1.3E-6
0.00%
+1.20%
+1.56%
$ 129.77K
--
19
FELIX
FELIX
FELIX
$ 1.22E-6
0.00%
-5.30%
-3.17%
$ 116.54K
--
20
BankrWallet
BankrWallet
BNKRW
$ 1.16E-6
0.00%
-0.10%
+0.87%
$ 116.01K
--
21
Zoe
Zoe
ZOE
$ 1.31E-6
0.00%
-3.20%
-2.96%
$ 105.07K
--
22
Mneme
Mneme
MNEME
$ 7.74171E-7
0.00%
+3.20%
+2.04%
$ 77.42K
--
23
Indexy
Indexy
I
$ 7.1553E-7
-0.03%
+1.00%
+0.69%
$ 71.55K
--
24
Sequel
Sequel
MOVIE
$ 1.13E-6
0.00%
+1.00%
+0.89%
$ 67.88K
--
25
Gitbank
Gitbank
GITBANK
$ 6.6959E-7
+0.02%
0.00%
-1.45%
$ 66.96K
--
26
Base Strategy
Base Strategy
BASTR
$ 6.98482E-7
-0.52%
+0.80%
-1.83%
$ 66.68K
--
27
Siyana
Siyana
SYYN
$ 7.40359E-7
0.00%
-0.50%
-0.61%
$ 64.41K
--
28
Warplet
Warplet
WARP
$ 7.22064E-7
-0.31%
+5.40%
+5.01%
$ 62.45K
--
29
BETRMINT
BETRMINT
BETR
$ 6.25546E-7
+1.30%
-0.90%
-5.81%
$ 61.91K
--
30
glonkybot
glonkybot
GLANKER
$ 5.96334E-7
-0.11%
+1.20%
-4.44%
$ 59.63K
--
31
VitaStem
VitaStem
VITASTEM
$ 0.00599515
0.00%
-0.00%
-21.27%
$ 50.91K
$ 2.11
32
Native
Native
NATIVE
$ 4.93805E-7
0.00%
+0.20%
+1.52%
$ 49.09K
--
33
HEIR
HEIR
HEIR
$ 4.86018E-7
0.00%
+0.80%
+0.19%
$ 48.60K
--
34
RIPS
RIPS
RIPS
$ 1.1E-6
0.00%
-4.80%
-9.84%
$ 48.18K
--
35
StarkBot
StarkBot
STARKBOT
$ 4.74593E-7
0.00%
-0.80%
-0.53%
$ 47.46K
--
36
ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op
ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op
GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP
$ 4.50331E-7
0.00%
+1.70%
+1.61%
$ 45.03K
--
37
Tiny Fren
Tiny Fren
SMOL
$ 4.16321E-7
0.00%
+0.20%
-0.39%
$ 41.63K
--
38
RUNNER
RUNNER
RUNNER
$ 0.03969951
-1.52%
-0.03%
+7.79%
$ 39.70K
$ 736.68
39
LUKSOAgent
LUKSOAgent
LUKSO
$ 3.69509E-7
0.00%
-0.20%
-2.65%
$ 36.95K
--
40
BRACKY
BRACKY
BRACKY
$ 3.65247E-7
-0.11%
+1.90%
+0.45%
$ 35.99K
--
41
wintermolt
wintermolt
WINTERMOLT
$ 4.12917E-7
0.00%
+0.20%
0.00%
$ 35.47K
--
42
Mindstate
Mindstate
MIND
$ 3.72252E-7
0.00%
-0.20%
0.00%
$ 35.36K
--
43
Solvr
Solvr
SOLVR
$ 3.28675E-7
-0.11%
-0.10%
-12.08%
$ 32.87K
--
44
aaigotchi
aaigotchi
AAI
$ 3.20768E-7
-0.11%
+0.60%
+0.68%
$ 32.08K
--
45
Clankermon
Clankermon
CLANKERMON
$ 3.1E-5
-0.10%
+0.50%
+0.29%
$ 29.55K
--
46
degenOS
degenOS
DEGENOS
$ 2.89203E-7
0.00%
-2.70%
0.00%
$ 28.92K
--
47
Molten
Molten
MOLTEN
$ 2.80303E-7
-0.10%
-0.10%
-0.07%
$ 28.02K
--
48
Butler
Butler
BUTLER
$ 2.74097E-7
0.00%
+1.50%
+1.44%
$ 27.41K
--
49
Gitly
Gitly
GITLY
$ 2.65368E-7
0.00%
+3.20%
0.00%
$ 26.54K
--
50
pipaitrader
pipaitrader
PIPAI
$ 2.5918E-7
0.00%
+1.40%
+1.48%
$ 25.92K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Clanker Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Clanker Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 77 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.47B.
What is the best-performing Clanker Ecosystem token right now?
Among Clanker Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ANON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Clanker Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 77 Clanker Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Clanker Ecosystem tokens include SKY, FARTCOIN, BNKR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Clanker Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Clanker Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1.47B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Clanker Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.