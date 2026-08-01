ComputeBase Price Today

The live ComputeBase (COMPUTE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current COMPUTE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COMPUTE.

ComputeBase currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,605.18, with a circulating supply of 100.00B COMPUTE. During the last 24 hours, COMPUTE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COMPUTE moved +1.25% in the last hour and -4.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ComputeBase (COMPUTE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.61K$ 15.61K $ 15.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.61K$ 15.61K $ 15.61K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ComputeBase is $ 15.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COMPUTE is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.61K.