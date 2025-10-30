ColdPL (COLDPL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.0021093$ 0.0021093 $ 0.0021093 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) -0.88% Price Change (7D) -0.88%

ColdPL (COLDPL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, COLDPL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. COLDPL's all-time high price is $ 0.0021093, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, COLDPL has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -0.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ColdPL (COLDPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 316.76K$ 316.76K $ 316.76K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 316.76K$ 316.76K $ 316.76K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,995,724.646193 999,995,724.646193 999,995,724.646193

The current Market Cap of ColdPL is $ 316.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COLDPL is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999995724.646193. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 316.76K.