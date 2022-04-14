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Top Solana Meme Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Solana Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,802.31
-0.02%
+0.95%
+1.90%
$ 1.30T
$ 7.00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,916.02
+0.10%
+0.24%
+1.08%
$ 231.05B
$ 78.33K
3
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.0703
+0.07%
-0.37%
-0.99%
$ 11.96B
$ 54.93M
4
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1754
-0.74%
+0.17%
-3.79%
$ 6.37B
$ 13.32M
5
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.06048
-0.10%
+0.63%
+9.59%
$ 1.92B
$ 778.76K
6
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002598
+0.35%
+0.27%
-7.06%
$ 1.07B
$ 34.92B
7
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.389989
-0.22%
+12.39%
+67.67%
$ 857.98M
$ 2.62M
8
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.07797
+0.27%
-1.03%
-1.53%
$ 695.73M
$ 774.37K
9
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.07554
+0.20%
+0.95%
-3.71%
$ 472.63M
$ 1.52M
10
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.006071
-0.31%
+2.05%
-4.33%
$ 381.00M
$ 29.36M
11
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 1.401
-0.64%
-0.21%
-3.52%
$ 332.14M
$ 659.33K
12
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000002325
-0.77%
+0.39%
+3.84%
$ 204.50M
$ 166.23B
13
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.06382
-0.20%
-0.81%
-0.84%
$ 183.48M
$ 933.78K
14
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.15677
-0.58%
+4.03%
+5.56%
$ 156.21M
$ 704.45K
15
Kaia
Kaia
KAIA
$ 0.02255
-0.18%
-3.47%
-14.85%
$ 142.92M
$ 2.73M
16
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.14295
-0.45%
-0.31%
+7.68%
$ 142.66M
$ 928.66K
17
dogwifhat sol
dogwifhat sol
WIF
$ 0.137
-0.44%
-0.87%
-2.43%
$ 136.24M
$ 1.49M
18
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06419
+0.38%
-0.03%
-2.45%
$ 126.38M
$ 927.16K
19
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.07505
-0.09%
+0.56%
+2.10%
$ 103.04M
$ 3.06M
20
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.3665
-0.08%
-4.38%
-3.93%
$ 91.67M
$ 225.06K
21
Cheems
Cheems
CHEEMS
$ 0.0000004802
-0.48%
-1.22%
-3.74%
$ 89.30M
$ 115.10B
22
Comedian
Comedian
BAN
$ 0.07191
-0.52%
+0.11%
-1.46%
$ 72.11M
$ 775.65K
23
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 3.923
-0.51%
-2.27%
-3.31%
$ 70.87M
$ 19.50K
24
Melania Meme
Melania Meme
MELANIA
$ 0.0701
+0.14%
+0.16%
-3.31%
$ 70.15M
$ 872.16K
25
would
would
WOULD
$ 0.06885
-0.38%
-0.01%
-8.89%
$ 68.80M
$ 42.35K
26
0x
0x
ZRX
$ 0.07475
-0.28%
-1.48%
-6.39%
$ 63.24M
$ 786.86K
27
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.1078
-0.55%
-1.64%
+4.16%
$ 62.36M
$ 943.31K
28
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1727
-0.46%
-4.54%
-13.88%
$ 61.47M
$ 773.89K
29
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG
$ 0.000608
-0.03%
-1.70%
-6.47%
$ 60.87M
$ 126.51M
30
BabyDogeCoin
BabyDogeCoin
BABYDOGE
$ 0.0000000003233
-0.09%
-0.77%
-6.13%
$ 57.86M
$ 211.39T
31
BOOK OF MEME
BOOK OF MEME
BOME
$ 0.000774
-1.03%
-2.78%
+0.18%
$ 53.08M
$ 91.24M
32
Wormhole
Wormhole
W
$ 0.008154
+0.22%
-2.53%
+0.18%
$ 49.05M
$ 17.08M
33
Billions
Billions
BILL
$ 0.01987
-0.30%
-1.05%
-15.91%
$ 48.25M
$ 3.61M
34
Xphere
Xphere
XP
$ 0.01599
+0.04%
-0.24%
-0.74%
$ 44.63M
$ 4.11M
35
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03602
-0.08%
+0.36%
-0.88%
$ 42.21M
$ 22.21M
36
Peanut the Squirrel
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT
$ 0.04194
+0.53%
+2.48%
+4.47%
$ 42.07M
$ 1.76M
37
Toshi
Toshi
TOSHI
$ 0.0000989
-0.10%
-1.69%
-3.33%
$ 41.52M
$ 553.13M
38
Zerebro
Zerebro
ZEREBRO
$ 0.041238
-0.54%
+1.36%
+7.95%
$ 41.35M
$ 1.91M
39
Official FO
Official FO
FO
$ 0.348823
+0.19%
+0.00%
-1.28%
$ 40.68M
$ 1.05M
40
POPCAT
POPCAT
POPCAT
$ 0.04141
-0.22%
-1.26%
-1.10%
$ 40.56M
$ 1.57M
41
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0.005197
-0.27%
+0.91%
-1.35%
$ 39.38M
$ 14.01M
42
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.01018
-0.98%
+2.13%
-5.00%
$ 37.79M
$ 6.12M
43
USELESS COIN
USELESS COIN
USELESS
$ 0.037369
-2.02%
-9.08%
+6.38%
$ 37.24M
$ 4.95M
44
MOG Coin
MOG Coin
MOG
$ 0.00000009556
+0.14%
-1.36%
-4.87%
$ 37.17M
$ 677.25B
45
Mask Network
Mask Network
MASK
$ 0.359
+0.87%
+2.28%
+0.50%
$ 35.88M
$ 161.78K
46
Moo Deng
Moo Deng
MOODENG
$ 0.03548
-0.28%
-0.48%
-3.01%
$ 35.09M
$ 1.91M
47
ME
ME
ME
$ 0.05835
-0.41%
-2.05%
-6.02%
$ 31.52M
$ 1.36M
48
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0004656
+0.04%
+0.52%
-6.13%
$ 29.55M
$ 130.60M
49
cat in a dogs world
cat in a dogs world
MEW
$ 0.000319
-0.13%
-0.72%
-2.51%
$ 28.30M
$ 182.72M
50
TDCCP
TDCCP
TDCCP
$ 0.0435434
+0.05%
+0.02%
-1.14%
$ 27.87M
$ 8.52K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Solana Meme tokens and why are they popular?
Solana Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 1,075 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1556.80B.
What is the best-performing Solana Meme token right now?
Among Solana Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, 67 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 104.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Solana Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 1,075 Solana Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Solana Meme tokens include BTC, ETH, DOGE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Solana Meme category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Solana Meme tokens is approximately $1556.80B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Solana Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.