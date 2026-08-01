CLUDE Price Today

The live CLUDE (CLUDE) price today is $ 0, with a 8.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLUDE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLUDE.

CLUDE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 481,598, with a circulating supply of 999.96M CLUDE. During the last 24 hours, CLUDE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00406108, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLUDE moved +0.01% in the last hour and -27.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 48.03K.

CLUDE (CLUDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 481.60K$ 481.60K $ 481.60K Volume (24H) $ 48.03K$ 48.03K $ 48.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 481.60K$ 481.60K $ 481.60K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,959,406.884111 999,959,406.884111 999,959,406.884111

The current Market Cap of CLUDE is $ 481.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 48.03K. The circulating supply of CLUDE is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999959406.884111. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 481.60K.