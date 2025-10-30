CheckDot (CDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.059271 $ 0.059271 $ 0.059271 24H Low $ 0.062449 $ 0.062449 $ 0.062449 24H High 24H Low $ 0.059271$ 0.059271 $ 0.059271 24H High $ 0.062449$ 0.062449 $ 0.062449 All Time High $ 1.33$ 1.33 $ 1.33 Lowest Price $ 0.00930431$ 0.00930431 $ 0.00930431 Price Change (1H) -0.74% Price Change (1D) -2.54% Price Change (7D) -9.75% Price Change (7D) -9.75%

CheckDot (CDT) real-time price is $0.059727. Over the past 24 hours, CDT traded between a low of $ 0.059271 and a high of $ 0.062449, showing active market volatility. CDT's all-time high price is $ 1.33, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00930431.

In terms of short-term performance, CDT has changed by -0.74% over the past hour, -2.54% over 24 hours, and -9.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CheckDot (CDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 441.45K$ 441.45K $ 441.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 597.31K$ 597.31K $ 597.31K Circulation Supply 7.39M 7.39M 7.39M Total Supply 9,999,250.0 9,999,250.0 9,999,250.0

The current Market Cap of CheckDot is $ 441.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CDT is 7.39M, with a total supply of 9999250.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 597.31K.