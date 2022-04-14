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Top Aptos Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Aptos Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,909.01
-0.16%
-0.16%
+0.37%
$ 229.00B
$ 71.93K
2
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999194
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 182.98B
$ 31.54B
3
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00087
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.01%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.17M
4
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,706.9
-0.16%
+0.84%
+0.85%
$ 7.47B
$ 1.22
5
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
-0.03%
-0.01%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
6
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99988
0.00%
-0.02%
-0.03%
$ 4.39B
$ 1.61M
7
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.76B
--
8
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.95M
9
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.93M
10
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.464
0.00%
-0.48%
+0.69%
$ 513.02M
$ 199.21K
11
Aptos
Aptos
APT
$ 0.5255
-0.63%
+0.73%
-7.55%
$ 434.88M
$ 234.59K
12
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000002332
+0.04%
-0.39%
+4.00%
$ 203.71M
$ 163.58B
13
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 63,663
-0.22%
+0.00%
+0.23%
$ 189.91M
$ 10.68K
14
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1241
-0.32%
-1.19%
-1.97%
$ 124.20M
$ 857.45K
15
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999537
-0.02%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 112.54M
$ 3.38M
16
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
ACRED
$ 1,108.93
+0.04%
0.00%
+0.26%
$ 95.34M
--
17
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
18
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0.0000000268
+0.04%
+0.60%
-0.56%
$ 26.71M
$ 2.86T
19
Goatseus Maximus
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT
$ 0.01268
+0.16%
-1.25%
-8.54%
$ 12.63M
$ 4.39M
20
Abelian
Abelian
ABEL
$ 0.06179
-0.07%
-0.15%
+0.86%
$ 7.22M
$ 200.97K
21
PACT
PACT
PACT
$ 0.00017351
-0.08%
+0.20%
+45.82%
$ 5.74M
$ 45.36K
22
MARBLEX
MARBLEX
MBX
$ 0.02051
-0.15%
-1.16%
-8.65%
$ 5.70M
$ 2.73M
23
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.00032965
-3.69%
-0.01%
-6.31%
$ 4.42M
$ 577.01K
24
Thala APT
Thala APT
THAPT
$ 0.520904
-0.19%
+0.01%
-7.93%
$ 3.69M
$ 174.49
25
Amnis Aptos
Amnis Aptos
AMAPT
$ 0.522666
-0.32%
+0.01%
-7.50%
$ 3.31M
$ 94.78
26
Hyperion
Hyperion
RION
$ 0.163
+0.06%
-0.18%
-1.45%
$ 3.10M
$ 343.95K
27
Hyperion Staked Aptos
Hyperion Staked Aptos
STAPT
$ 0.750856
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.79M
$ 2.87K
28
Propbase
Propbase
PROPS
$ 0.003387
+0.32%
-3.11%
-0.85%
$ 1.66M
$ 61.09M
29
Amnis Staked Aptos Coin
Amnis Staked Aptos Coin
STAPT
$ 0.634995
-0.23%
+0.01%
-7.58%
$ 1.28M
$ 56.01
30
Fiamma BTC
Fiamma BTC
FIABTC
$ 61,009
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.02M
$ 47.24
31
Cellframe
Cellframe
CELL
$ 0.03543
+0.14%
+0.46%
-4.67%
$ 1.01M
$ 2.44M
32
Thala
Thala
THL
$ 0.00785149
+0.01%
0.00%
+4.93%
$ 566.01K
$ 85.59
33
CheckDot
CheckDot
CDT
$ 0.02392032
-0.30%
-0.00%
-1.01%
$ 228.44K
$ 31.42
34
AURO USDA
AURO USDA
USDA
$ 0.999111
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 224.75K
$ 1.68
35
Gui Inu
Gui Inu
GUI
$ 1.49871E-7
0.00%
-18.50%
0.00%
$ 83.31K
--
36
DooDoo
DooDoo
DOODOO
$ 0.01668111
-0.33%
-0.00%
-9.04%
$ 70.06K
$ 7.16
37
Kofi Aptos
Kofi Aptos
KAPT
$ 0.56229
0.00%
--
-1.62%
$ 57.39K
$ 72.54
38
BUBBLES
BUBBLES
BUBBLES
$ 3.803E-5
0.00%
-2.20%
0.00%
$ 38.03K
--
39
Move Dollar
Move Dollar
MOD
$ 0.989932
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.27%
$ 32.93K
$ 5.10K
40
AURO Finance
AURO Finance
AURO
$ 0.0001298
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 16.07K
$ 0.01
41
Echo
Echo
ECHO
$ 0.003295
-0.15%
-1.44%
-2.61%
--
$ 16.02M
42
Amnis Finance
Amnis Finance
AMI
$ 0.001334
+0.15%
+21.04%
-1.82%
--
$ 50.01M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Aptos Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Aptos Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 42 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $511.28B.
What is the best-performing Aptos Ecosystem token right now?
Among Aptos Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, AMI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 21.04% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Aptos Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 42 Aptos Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Aptos Ecosystem tokens include ETH, USDT, USDC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Aptos Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Aptos Ecosystem tokens is approximately $511.28B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Aptos Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.