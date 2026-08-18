Big Data Protocol Price Today

The live Big Data Protocol (BDP) price today is $ 0.00268961, with a 2.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current BDP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00268961 per BDP.

Big Data Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 142,172, with a circulating supply of 52.86M BDP. During the last 24 hours, BDP traded between $ 0.00261252 (low) and $ 0.00270896 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.00249437.

In short-term performance, BDP moved +0.25% in the last hour and +4.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 417.27.

Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 142.17K$ 142.17K $ 142.17K Volume (24H) $ 417.27$ 417.27 $ 417.27 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 174.62K$ 174.62K $ 174.62K Circulation Supply 52.86M 52.86M 52.86M Total Supply 64,923,252.85185185 64,923,252.85185185 64,923,252.85185185

The current Market Cap of Big Data Protocol is $ 142.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 417.27. The circulating supply of BDP is 52.86M, with a total supply of 64923252.85185185. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.62K.