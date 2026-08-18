BasedHype Price Today

The live BasedHype (BASEDHYPE) price today is $ 0.00603296, with a 9.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASEDHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00603296 per BASEDHYPE.

BasedHype currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 60,329,659, with a circulating supply of 10.00B BASEDHYPE. During the last 24 hours, BASEDHYPE traded between $ 0.00548638 (low) and $ 0.00670412 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01997093, while the all-time low was $ 0.0034058.

In short-term performance, BASEDHYPE moved +0.84% in the last hour and +8.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 648.49.

BasedHype (BASEDHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 60.33M$ 60.33M $ 60.33M Volume (24H) $ 648.49$ 648.49 $ 648.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.33M$ 60.33M $ 60.33M Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BasedHype is $ 60.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 648.49. The circulating supply of BASEDHYPE is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.33M.