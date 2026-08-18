apyUSD Price Today

The live apyUSD (APYUSD) price today is $ 1.32, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current APYUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.32 per APYUSD.

apyUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 175,423,170, with a circulating supply of 133.38M APYUSD. During the last 24 hours, APYUSD traded between $ 1.31 (low) and $ 1.34 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,799.87, while the all-time low was $ 0.97356.

In short-term performance, APYUSD moved -0.17% in the last hour and -0.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 462.85K.

apyUSD (APYUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 175.42M$ 175.42M $ 175.42M Volume (24H) $ 462.85K$ 462.85K $ 462.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 175.42M$ 175.42M $ 175.42M Circulation Supply 133.38M 133.38M 133.38M Total Supply 133,383,799.2184185 133,383,799.2184185 133,383,799.2184185

The current Market Cap of apyUSD is $ 175.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 462.85K. The circulating supply of APYUSD is 133.38M, with a total supply of 133383799.2184185. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 175.42M.