apxUSD Price Today

The live apxUSD (APXUSD) price today is $ 0.937881, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current APXUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.937881 per APXUSD.

apxUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 304,002,448, with a circulating supply of 324.14M APXUSD. During the last 24 hours, APXUSD traded between $ 0.934414 (low) and $ 0.950142 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.012, while the all-time low was $ 0.717601.

In short-term performance, APXUSD moved -0.08% in the last hour and -0.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.12M.

apxUSD (APXUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 304.00M$ 304.00M $ 304.00M Volume (24H) $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 304.00M$ 304.00M $ 304.00M Circulation Supply 324.14M 324.14M 324.14M Total Supply 324,143,703.2656047 324,143,703.2656047 324,143,703.2656047

The current Market Cap of apxUSD is $ 304.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.12M. The circulating supply of APXUSD is 324.14M, with a total supply of 324143703.2656047. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 304.00M.