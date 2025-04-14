What is RoboFi (VICS)

RoboFi, a decentralized finance (Defi) platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots with IBO (Initial Bot Offering). With the effective use of blockchain technology, RoboFi seeks to bring consensus between bot creators and users in an ecosystem that encourages mutual financial growth and innovation.

RoboFi Price Prediction

What will be the future price of VICS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

RoboFi Price History

Tracing VICS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy RoboFi (VICS)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RoboFi What is the price of RoboFi (VICS) today? The live price of RoboFi (VICS) is 0.0272 USD . What is the market cap of RoboFi (VICS)? The current market cap of RoboFi is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of VICS by its real-time market price of 0.0272 USD . What is the circulating supply of RoboFi (VICS)? The current circulating supply of RoboFi (VICS) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of RoboFi (VICS)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of RoboFi (VICS) is 0.2998 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of RoboFi (VICS)? The 24-hour trading volume of RoboFi (VICS) is $ 77.55K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

