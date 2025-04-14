USD Mapped Token Logo

$1.0048
$1.0048$1.0048
+0.97%(1D)

USDM Live Price Data & Information

The current price of USD Mapped Token (USDM) today is 1.0048 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USDM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USD Mapped Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.01 USD
- USD Mapped Token price change within the day is +0.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDM price information.

USDM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of USD Mapped Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.009653+0.97%
30 Days$ +0.0098+0.98%
60 Days$ +0.0096+0.96%
90 Days$ +0.0097+0.97%
USD Mapped Token Price Change Today

Today, USDM recorded a change of $ +0.009653 (+0.97%), reflecting its latest market activity.

USD Mapped Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0098 (+0.98%), showing the token's short-term performance.

USD Mapped Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USDM saw a change of $ +0.0096 (+0.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

USD Mapped Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0097 (+0.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

USDM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of USD Mapped Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.9951
$ 0.9951$ 0.9951

$ 1.0048
$ 1.0048$ 1.0048

$ 9
$ 9$ 9

0.00%

+0.97%

+0.97%

USDM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 12.01
$ 12.01$ 12.01

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is USD Mapped Token (USDM)

In the ever-evolving landscape of finance, USDM stands out as a beacon of stability in the dynamic world of digital currency. Anchored firmly to the US Dollar, USDM provides a reliable and decentralized solution for value exchange.

In the ever-evolving landscape of finance, USDM stands out as a beacon of stability in the dynamic world of digital currency. Anchored firmly to the US Dollar, USDM provides a reliable and decentralized solution for value exchange.

Additionally, you can:
- Check USDM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about USD Mapped Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your USD Mapped Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

USD Mapped Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as USD Mapped Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

USD Mapped Token Price History

Tracing USDM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDM's potential future trajectory.

How to buy USD Mapped Token (USDM)

You can easily purchase USD Mapped Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

USDM to Local Currencies

1 USDM to VND
25,764.0768
1 USDM to AUD
A$1.597632
1 USDM to GBP
0.763648
1 USDM to EUR
0.884224
1 USDM to USD
$1.0048
1 USDM to MYR
RM4.431168
1 USDM to TRY
38.242688
1 USDM to JPY
¥144.379712
1 USDM to RUB
82.865856
1 USDM to INR
86.452992
1 USDM to IDR
Rp17,030.50592
1 USDM to KRW
1,433.377344
1 USDM to PHP
57.343936
1 USDM to EGP
￡E.51.234752
1 USDM to BRL
R$5.868032
1 USDM to CAD
C$1.386624
1 USDM to BDT
122.073152
1 USDM to NGN
1,615.427008
1 USDM to UAH
41.478144
1 USDM to VES
Bs71.3408
1 USDM to PKR
Rs281.8464
1 USDM to KZT
520.345728
1 USDM to THB
฿33.81152
1 USDM to TWD
NT$32.635904
1 USDM to AED
د.إ3.687616
1 USDM to CHF
Fr0.823936
1 USDM to HKD
HK$7.7872
1 USDM to MAD
.د.م9.304448
1 USDM to MXN
$20.186432

USD Mapped Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of USD Mapped Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official USD Mapped Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USD Mapped Token

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

