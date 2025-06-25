What is UpTop (UPTOP)

UpTop is a decentralized liquidity protocol built on BNB Chain, designed to empower projects with community-driven LP (liquidity pool) building capabilities. It replaces manual market-making with automated protocols and replaces VC control with community participation—initiating a new paradigm of liquidity infrastructure.

UpTop is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your UpTop investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check UPTOP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about UpTop on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your UpTop buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

UpTop Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as UpTop, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UPTOP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our UpTop price prediction page.

UpTop Price History

Tracing UPTOP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UPTOP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our UpTop price history page.

UpTop (UPTOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of UpTop (UPTOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UPTOP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy UpTop (UPTOP)

Looking for how to buy UpTop? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase UpTop on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UPTOP to Local Currencies

1 UPTOP to VND ₫ 863.39515 1 UPTOP to AUD A$ 0.0501993 1 UPTOP to GBP ￡ 0.0239513 1 UPTOP to EUR € 0.0282166 1 UPTOP to USD $ 0.03281 1 UPTOP to MYR RM 0.1391144 1 UPTOP to TRY ₺ 1.299276 1 UPTOP to JPY ¥ 4.7479351 1 UPTOP to RUB ₽ 2.5713197 1 UPTOP to INR ₹ 2.8190352 1 UPTOP to IDR Rp 537.8687664 1 UPTOP to KRW ₩ 44.5182485 1 UPTOP to PHP ₱ 1.866889 1 UPTOP to EGP ￡E. 1.6418124 1 UPTOP to BRL R$ 0.1807831 1 UPTOP to CAD C$ 0.0449497 1 UPTOP to BDT ৳ 4.0097101 1 UPTOP to NGN ₦ 50.8679678 1 UPTOP to UAH ₴ 1.3688332 1 UPTOP to VES Bs 3.37943 1 UPTOP to PKR Rs 9.3419913 1 UPTOP to KZT ₸ 16.9647386 1 UPTOP to THB ฿ 1.0715746 1 UPTOP to TWD NT$ 0.9669107 1 UPTOP to AED د.إ 0.1204127 1 UPTOP to CHF Fr 0.026248 1 UPTOP to HKD HK$ 0.2575585 1 UPTOP to MAD .د.م 0.2982429 1 UPTOP to MXN $ 0.6227338 1 UPTOP to PLN zł 0.1200846

UpTop Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of UpTop, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UpTop What is the price of UpTop (UPTOP) today? The live price of UpTop (UPTOP) is 0.03281 USD . What is the market cap of UpTop (UPTOP)? The current market cap of UpTop is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UPTOP by its real-time market price of 0.03281 USD . What is the circulating supply of UpTop (UPTOP)? The current circulating supply of UpTop (UPTOP) is -- USD . What was the highest price of UpTop (UPTOP)? As of 2025-06-25 , the highest price of UpTop (UPTOP) is 0.17134 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of UpTop (UPTOP)? The 24-hour trading volume of UpTop (UPTOP) is $ 221.24K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

MGO Airdrop+ on MEXC: Trade and Earn Gaming Tokens The MGO token is back—revamped and reloaded with a brand-new utility model for the mobile gaming industry. Now, MEXC users can get early access to the project through the ongoing MGO Airdrop+ campaign, live from June 25 to July 3, 2025. With MGO’s spot trading pair about to go live and airdrop rewards up for grabs, there’s still time to join, trade, and earn before the event wraps up. Whether you’re a mobile gamer, crypto trader, or simply exploring new airdrops, this campaign offers a low-barrier chance to secure MGO tokens ahead of its market momentum. Want to learn more

Sahara Airdrop+ on MEXC: Earn SAH from the AI Web3 Ecosystem Sahara, a modular AI infrastructure built for Web3, is currently running its official Airdrop+ campaign on MEXC. From now until July 4, 2025, users can trade, refer friends, and complete basic tasks to earn SAH token rewards. With the token listing approaching and the clock ticking, this is your chance to engage early with one of the most promising AI crypto projects of the year. Whether you’re a casual spot trader, an active futures user, or a community builder, the Sahara Airdrop+ gives you multiple ways to participate and get rewarded. What is Sahara (SAH)? Sahara is a decentralised AI