What is Plume Network (PLUME)

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets.

1 PLUME to VND ₫ 3,952.56015 1 PLUME to AUD A$ 0.243557 1 PLUME to GBP ￡ 0.1156125 1 PLUME to EUR € 0.135652 1 PLUME to USD $ 0.15415 1 PLUME to MYR RM 0.6798015 1 PLUME to TRY ₺ 5.8654075 1 PLUME to JPY ¥ 22.1066515 1 PLUME to RUB ₽ 12.7127505 1 PLUME to INR ₹ 13.259983 1 PLUME to IDR Rp 2,612.7114725 1 PLUME to KRW ₩ 218.9623675 1 PLUME to PHP ₱ 8.789633 1 PLUME to EGP ￡E. 7.858567 1 PLUME to BRL R$ 0.8986945 1 PLUME to CAD C$ 0.212727 1 PLUME to BDT ৳ 18.7276835 1 PLUME to NGN ₦ 247.4307895 1 PLUME to UAH ₴ 6.363312 1 PLUME to VES Bs 10.94465 1 PLUME to PKR Rs 43.239075 1 PLUME to KZT ₸ 79.828119 1 PLUME to THB ฿ 5.1748155 1 PLUME to TWD NT$ 4.9867525 1 PLUME to AED د.إ 0.5657305 1 PLUME to CHF Fr 0.126403 1 PLUME to HKD HK$ 1.1946625 1 PLUME to MAD .د.م 1.427429 1 PLUME to MXN $ 3.089166

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Plume Network What is the price of Plume Network (PLUME) today? The live price of Plume Network (PLUME) is 0.15415 USD . What is the market cap of Plume Network (PLUME)? The current market cap of Plume Network is $ 308.30M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PLUME by its real-time market price of 0.15415 USD . What is the circulating supply of Plume Network (PLUME)? The current circulating supply of Plume Network (PLUME) is 2.00B USD . What was the highest price of Plume Network (PLUME)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Plume Network (PLUME) is 0.24793 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Plume Network (PLUME)? The 24-hour trading volume of Plume Network (PLUME) is $ 4.16M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

