The9bit Price Today

The live The9bit (9BIT) price today is ￡ 0.049915, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current 9BIT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.049915 per 9BIT.

The9bit currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- 9BIT. During the last 24 hours, 9BIT traded between ￡ 0.049877 (low) and ￡ 0.051063 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 9BIT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 751.04K.

The9bit (9BIT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 751.04K￡ 751.04K ￡ 751.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 499.15M￡ 499.15M ￡ 499.15M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of The9bit is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 751.04K. The circulating supply of 9BIT is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 499.15M.