What is NetX (NETX)

NetX: An AI-Powered Economic Network Driven by RWA, Bridging Blockchain and Real-World Value NetX is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem built on trusted computing and a Layer-1 secure network, designed to provide modular economic infrastructure. Powered by AI and the MCP protocol, it delivers intelligent support for dApps and financial activities. Within the NetX ecosystem, all projects can seamlessly use tokens backed by Real-World Assets (RWA) for payments and settlements, including regulated stablecoins, tokenized financial instruments, and real-world assets. NetX is creating a seamless connection between on-chain innovation and the real economy, driving the fusion of Web3 and the global value network.

NetX Price Prediction (USD)

NetX (NETX) Tokenomics

How to buy NetX (NETX)

NETX to Local Currencies

NetX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NetX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NetX How much is NetX (NETX) worth today? The live NETX price in USD is 0.7651 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NETX to USD price? $ 0.7651 . Check out The current price of NETX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of NetX? The market cap for NETX is $ 12.31M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NETX? The circulating supply of NETX is 16.09M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NETX? NETX achieved an ATH price of 1.9687184275031666 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NETX? NETX saw an ATL price of 0.7426398391130029 USD . What is the trading volume of NETX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NETX is $ 270.52K USD . Will NETX go higher this year? NETX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NETX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

NetX (NETX) Important Industry Updates

