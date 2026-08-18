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The live Fabric price today is 0.01352 GBP.ROBO market cap is 30,163,120 GBP. Track real-time ROBO to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Fabric price today is 0.01352 GBP.ROBO market cap is 30,163,120 GBP. Track real-time ROBO to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Fabric Price(ROBO)

1 ROBO to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0098696
￡0.0098696￡0.0098696
-2.87%1D
GBP
Fabric (ROBO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:31:41 (UTC+8)

Fabric Price Today

The live Fabric (ROBO) price today is ￡ 0.01352, with a 2.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROBO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01352 per ROBO.

Fabric currently ranks #449 by market capitalisation at ￡ 30.16M, with a circulating supply of 2.23B ROBO. During the last 24 hours, ROBO traded between ￡ 0.01289 (low) and ￡ 0.01426 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0450991941632841603, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0117502679635988965.

In short-term performance, ROBO moved -0.59% in the last hour and +0.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 215.68K.

Fabric (ROBO) Market Information

No.449

￡ 30.16M
￡ 30.16M￡ 30.16M

￡ 215.68K
￡ 215.68K￡ 215.68K

￡ 135.20M
￡ 135.20M￡ 135.20M

2.23B
2.23B 2.23B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

22.31%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Fabric is ￡ 30.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 215.68K. The circulating supply of ROBO is 2.23B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 135.20M.

Fabric Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.01289
￡ 0.01289￡ 0.01289
24H Low
￡ 0.01426
￡ 0.01426￡ 0.01426
24H High

￡ 0.01289
￡ 0.01289￡ 0.01289

￡ 0.01426
￡ 0.01426￡ 0.01426

￡ 0.0450991941632841603
￡ 0.0450991941632841603￡ 0.0450991941632841603

￡ 0.0117502679635988965
￡ 0.0117502679635988965￡ 0.0117502679635988965

-0.59%

-2.87%

+0.29%

+0.29%

Fabric (ROBO) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Fabric for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0002916-2.87%
30 Days￡ +0.00244+22.02%
60 Days￡ -0.00581-30.06%
90 Days￡ -0.0079-36.89%
Fabric Price Change Today

Today, ROBO recorded a change of ￡ -0.0002916 (-2.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fabric 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00244 (+22.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fabric 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ROBO saw a change of ￡ -0.00581 (-30.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fabric 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0079 (-36.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Fabric (ROBO)?

Check out the Fabric Price History page now.

Analysis for Fabric

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Fabric recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Fabric market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ROBO market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

ROBO_USDT is trading at 0.01438 on the 4-hour timeframe, situated just below the pivot point of 0.01448. The price is currently between the S1 level and the central pivot, with a bearish divergence forming between the bullish moving average cluster and the downward-sloping MACD indicator. The current price is approaching the central resistance, indicating that the market is in a transitional phase of range-bound oscillation. In terms of short-term momentum, the MA and EMA clusters continue to signal a buy setup, while the MACD has registered a death cross. The RSI remains within a neutral range, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold readings. The fast and slow indicators are diverging in direction, and volatility is staying at typical levels. Both long and short positions appear to be temporarily balanced around the current price, lacking clear directional momentum for a decisive breakout. The nearest key resistance level above is the central pivot at 0.01448, less than 1% away from the current price. The first major resistance level, R1, lies at 0.01485, approximately 3.2% above the current price. On the downside, the closest support level, S1, is at 0.01382, roughly 3.9% below the current price. The second support level, S2, sits at 0.01345, serving as a more distant price reference boundary.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Fabric

Fabric (ROBO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ROBO in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Fabric (ROBO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Fabric could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Fabric will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ROBO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Fabric Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Fabric in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Fabric? Buying ROBO is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Fabric. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Fabric (ROBO) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Fabric will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Fabric (ROBO) Guide

What can you do with Fabric

Owning Fabric allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Fabric (ROBO) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Fabric (ROBO)

The Fabric(OpenMind) network is a decentralised infrastructure for coordinating robotics and AI workloads across devices and services. It is built to operate as a neutral marketplace where participants exchange verifiable work, data, and compute.

Fabric Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fabric, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Fabric Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Base EcosystemBinance Alpha Spotlight

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fabric

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:31:41 (UTC+8)

Fabric (ROBO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Fabric

ROBO USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ROBO with leverage. Explore ROBO USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Fabric (ROBO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Fabric price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ROBO/USDT
￡0.0098842
￡0.0098842￡0.0098842
-2.44%
16.10M (USDT)
ROBO/USDC
￡0.0098769
￡0.0098769￡0.0098769
-2.38%
4.18M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ROBO-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ROBO
ROBO
GBP
GBP

1 ROBO = 0.0098695 GBP