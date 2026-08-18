Fabric Price Today

The live Fabric (ROBO) price today is ￡ 0.01352, with a 2.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROBO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01352 per ROBO.

Fabric currently ranks #449 by market capitalisation at ￡ 30.16M, with a circulating supply of 2.23B ROBO. During the last 24 hours, ROBO traded between ￡ 0.01289 (low) and ￡ 0.01426 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0450991941632841603, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0117502679635988965.

In short-term performance, ROBO moved -0.59% in the last hour and +0.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 215.68K.

Fabric (ROBO) Market Information

Rank No.449 Market Cap ￡ 30.16M￡ 30.16M ￡ 30.16M Volume (24H) ￡ 215.68K￡ 215.68K ￡ 215.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 135.20M￡ 135.20M ￡ 135.20M Circulation Supply 2.23B 2.23B 2.23B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 22.31% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Fabric is ￡ 30.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 215.68K. The circulating supply of ROBO is 2.23B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 135.20M.