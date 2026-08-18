Fabric Price(ROBO)
The live Fabric (ROBO) price today is ￡ 0.01352, with a 2.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROBO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01352 per ROBO.
Fabric currently ranks #449 by market capitalisation at ￡ 30.16M, with a circulating supply of 2.23B ROBO. During the last 24 hours, ROBO traded between ￡ 0.01289 (low) and ￡ 0.01426 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0450991941632841603, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0117502679635988965.
In short-term performance, ROBO moved -0.59% in the last hour and +0.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 215.68K.
No.449
22.31%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Fabric is ￡ 30.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 215.68K. The circulating supply of ROBO is 2.23B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 135.20M.
-0.59%
-2.87%
+0.29%
+0.29%
Track the price changes of Fabric for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0002916
|-2.87%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.00244
|+22.02%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.00581
|-30.06%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.0079
|-36.89%
Today, ROBO recorded a change of ￡ -0.0002916 (-2.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00244 (+22.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ROBO saw a change of ￡ -0.00581 (-30.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0079 (-36.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Fabric (ROBO)?
Check out the Fabric Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Fabric recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ROBO market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
ROBO_USDT is trading at 0.01438 on the 4-hour timeframe, situated just below the pivot point of 0.01448. The price is currently between the S1 level and the central pivot, with a bearish divergence forming between the bullish moving average cluster and the downward-sloping MACD indicator. The current price is approaching the central resistance, indicating that the market is in a transitional phase of range-bound oscillation. In terms of short-term momentum, the MA and EMA clusters continue to signal a buy setup, while the MACD has registered a death cross. The RSI remains within a neutral range, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold readings. The fast and slow indicators are diverging in direction, and volatility is staying at typical levels. Both long and short positions appear to be temporarily balanced around the current price, lacking clear directional momentum for a decisive breakout. The nearest key resistance level above is the central pivot at 0.01448, less than 1% away from the current price. The first major resistance level, R1, lies at 0.01485, approximately 3.2% above the current price. On the downside, the closest support level, S1, is at 0.01382, roughly 3.9% below the current price. The second support level, S2, sits at 0.01345, serving as a more distant price reference boundary.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Fabric could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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The Fabric(OpenMind) network is a decentralised infrastructure for coordinating robotics and AI workloads across devices and services. It is built to operate as a neutral marketplace where participants exchange verifiable work, data, and compute.
For a more in-depth understanding of Fabric, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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