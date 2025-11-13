NetX: An AI-Powered Economic Network Driven by RWA, Bridging Blockchain and Real-World Value NetX is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem built on trusted computing and a Layer-1 secure network, designed to provide modular economic infrastructure. Powered by AI and the MCP protocol, it delivers intelligent support for dApps and financial activities. Within the NetX ecosystem, all projects can seamlessly use tokens backed by Real-World Assets (RWA) for payments and settlements, including regulated stablecoins, tokenized financial instruments, and real-world assets. NetX is creating a seamless connection between on-chain innovation and the real economy, driving the fusion of Web3 and the global value network.