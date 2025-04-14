NetVRk Logo

NetVRk Price(NETVR)

USD

NetVRk (NETVR) Live Price Chart

$0.02903
$0.02903$0.02903
-6.05%(1D)

NETVR Live Price Data & Information

The current price of NetVRk (NETVR) today is 0.02903 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.90M USD. NETVR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NetVRk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 33.58K USD
- NetVRk price change within the day is -6.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD

Get real-time price updates of the NETVR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

NETVR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of NetVRk for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0018694-6.05%
30 Days$ -0.00823-22.09%
60 Days$ -0.01669-36.51%
90 Days$ -0.06438-68.93%
NetVRk Price Change Today

Today, NETVR recorded a change of $ -0.0018694 (-6.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NetVRk 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00823 (-22.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NetVRk 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NETVR saw a change of $ -0.01669 (-36.51%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NetVRk 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.06438 (-68.93%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NETVR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of NetVRk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02796
$ 0.02796$ 0.02796

$ 0.0311
$ 0.0311$ 0.0311

$ 0.3482
$ 0.3482$ 0.3482

-0.04%

-6.05%

+13.88%

NETVR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.90M
$ 2.90M$ 2.90M

$ 33.58K
$ 33.58K$ 33.58K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

What is NetVRk (NETVR)

$NETVR isn't just another token—it's the backbone of the Metaverse, redefining how we interact in virtual spaces. Beyond NetVRk, it's a symbol of empowerment, granting users access to exclusive content, a voice in governance, and opportunities to thrive in the digital economy. This isn't hype; it's the evolution of virtual reality. Embrace the revolution with $NETVR.

NetVRk is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NetVRk investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NETVR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NetVRk on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NetVRk buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NetVRk Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NetVRk, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NETVR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NetVRk price prediction page.

NetVRk Price History

Tracing NETVR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NETVR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NetVRk price history page.

How to buy NetVRk (NETVR)

Looking for how to buy NetVRk? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NetVRk on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

NETVR to Local Currencies

1 NETVR to VND
744.35823
1 NETVR to AUD
A$0.0461577
1 NETVR to GBP
0.0220628
1 NETVR to EUR
0.0255464
1 NETVR to USD
$0.02903
1 NETVR to MYR
RM0.1280223
1 NETVR to TRY
1.1048818
1 NETVR to JPY
¥4.1756752
1 NETVR to RUB
2.3941041
1 NETVR to INR
2.4983218
1 NETVR to IDR
Rp492.0338245
1 NETVR to KRW
41.4713871
1 NETVR to PHP
1.6567421
1 NETVR to EGP
￡E.1.4811106
1 NETVR to BRL
R$0.1692449
1 NETVR to CAD
C$0.0400614
1 NETVR to BDT
3.5268547
1 NETVR to NGN
46.6718213
1 NETVR to UAH
1.1983584
1 NETVR to VES
Bs2.06113
1 NETVR to PKR
Rs8.142915
1 NETVR to KZT
15.0334758
1 NETVR to THB
฿0.9791819
1 NETVR to TWD
NT$0.943475
1 NETVR to AED
د.إ0.1065401
1 NETVR to CHF
Fr0.0238046
1 NETVR to HKD
HK$0.2249825
1 NETVR to MAD
.د.م0.2688178
1 NETVR to MXN
$0.5843739

NetVRk Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NetVRk, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NetVRk Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NetVRk

