$NETVR isn't just another token—it's the backbone of the Metaverse, redefining how we interact in virtual spaces. Beyond NetVRk, it's a symbol of empowerment, granting users access to exclusive content, a voice in governance, and opportunities to thrive in the digital economy. This isn't hype; it's the evolution of virtual reality. Embrace the revolution with $NETVR.

NameNETVR

RankNo.1415

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,24%

Circulation Supply100 000 000

Max Supply0

Total Supply100 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.427294099212999,2021-12-03

Lowest Price0.013793260300283603,2024-02-05

Public BlockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

