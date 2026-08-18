Cysic Price Today

The live Cysic (CYS) price today is ￡ 0.5299, with a 12.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.5299 per CYS.

Cysic currently ranks #286 by market capitalisation at ￡ 85.21M, with a circulating supply of 160.80M CYS. During the last 24 hours, CYS traded between ￡ 0.4343 (low) and ￡ 0.627 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.55602106724008828, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0912847614027869695.

In short-term performance, CYS moved +4.37% in the last hour and -58.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.06M.

Cysic (CYS) Market Information

Rank No.286 Market Cap ￡ 85.21M￡ 85.21M ￡ 85.21M Volume (24H) ￡ 1.06M￡ 1.06M ￡ 1.06M Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 529.90M￡ 529.90M ￡ 529.90M Circulation Supply 160.80M 160.80M 160.80M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 16.08% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Cysic is ￡ 85.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.06M. The circulating supply of CYS is 160.80M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 529.90M.