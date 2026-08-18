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The live Cysic price today is 0.5299 GBP.CYS market cap is 85,207,920 GBP. Track real-time CYS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Cysic price today is 0.5299 GBP.CYS market cap is 85,207,920 GBP. Track real-time CYS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About CYS

CYS Price Info

What is CYS

CYS Whitepaper

CYS Official Website

CYS Tokenomics

CYS Price Forecast

CYS History

CYS Buying Guide

CYS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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Cysic Price(CYS)

1 CYS to GBP Live Price:

￡0.385075
￡0.385075￡0.385075
+12.44%1D
GBP
Cysic (CYS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:01:45 (UTC+8)

Cysic Price Today

The live Cysic (CYS) price today is ￡ 0.5299, with a 12.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.5299 per CYS.

Cysic currently ranks #286 by market capitalisation at ￡ 85.21M, with a circulating supply of 160.80M CYS. During the last 24 hours, CYS traded between ￡ 0.4343 (low) and ￡ 0.627 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.55602106724008828, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0912847614027869695.

In short-term performance, CYS moved +4.37% in the last hour and -58.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.06M.

Cysic (CYS) Market Information

No.286

￡ 85.21M
￡ 85.21M￡ 85.21M

￡ 1.06M
￡ 1.06M￡ 1.06M

￡ 529.90M
￡ 529.90M￡ 529.90M

160.80M
160.80M 160.80M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

16.08%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Cysic is ￡ 85.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.06M. The circulating supply of CYS is 160.80M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 529.90M.

Cysic Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.4343
￡ 0.4343￡ 0.4343
24H Low
￡ 0.627
￡ 0.627￡ 0.627
24H High

￡ 0.4343
￡ 0.4343￡ 0.4343

￡ 0.627
￡ 0.627￡ 0.627

￡ 0.55602106724008828
￡ 0.55602106724008828￡ 0.55602106724008828

￡ 0.0912847614027869695
￡ 0.0912847614027869695￡ 0.0912847614027869695

+4.37%

+12.44%

-58.82%

-58.82%

Cysic (CYS) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Cysic for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.042603+12.44%
30 Days￡ +0.2273+75.11%
60 Days￡ +0.0881+19.94%
90 Days￡ +0.1037+24.33%
Cysic Price Change Today

Today, CYS recorded a change of ￡ +0.042603 (+12.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cysic 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.2273 (+75.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cysic 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CYS saw a change of ￡ +0.0881 (+19.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cysic 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.1037 (+24.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Cysic (CYS)?

Check out the Cysic Price History page now.

Analysis for Cysic

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Cysic recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Cysic market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the CYS market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPrice < S2Below S2Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.

CYS_USDT is trading at the 0.5871 price level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains in a deep zone below the S2 pivot point of 0.7092, with the central axis at 0.7782 serving as a distant structural reference level. Currently, there is significant distance between the current price and the nearest resistance level, S2. Market structure indicates a low-level consolidation phase, with neither bulls nor bears having established effective breakout momentum within this range. The short-term moving average group shows a buy signal arrangement, while EMA indicators simultaneously confirm the entry of short-term buying interest. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator remains in a death cross state, with diverging fast and slow lines suggesting that upward momentum is being hindered. The RSI indicator stays in a neutral zone, and volatility has not shown any clear signs of expansion. Momentum distribution exhibits a fragmented pattern, characterized by short-term rallies juxtaposed against medium-term downward pressure. There are directional divergences among technical indicators. The immediate key resistance lies at the S2 level of 0.7092, which represents approximately a 20.8% upside potential from the current price. Below, there is no recent support provided by nearby pivot points. The far-end central axis at 0.7782 serves as the core upper structural level, while the R1 level at 0.8227 acts as higher-tier resistance. Traders should closely monitor volume dynamics around the S2 area to gauge market sentiment.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Cysic's prices?

Cysic (CYS) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence in the project
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Overall cryptocurrency market trends and Bitcoin correlation
4. Technology developments and roadmap progress
5. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth
6. Token supply dynamics and tokenomics
7. Regulatory news affecting crypto markets
8. Community engagement and social media buzz

Why do people want to know Cysic's price today?

People want to know Cysic (CYS) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, timing market entry/exit points, assessing investment gains/losses, and staying updated on market volatility to manage risk effectively.

Price Prediction for Cysic

Cysic (CYS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CYS in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Cysic (CYS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Cysic could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Cysic will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CYS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Cysic Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Cysic in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Cysic? Buying CYS is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Cysic. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Cysic (CYS) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Cysic will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Cysic (CYS) Guide

What can you do with Cysic

Owning Cysic allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Cysic (CYS) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Cysic (CYS)

Cysic is building the ComputeFi infrastructure that turns computing resources into verifiable, tokenized on-chain assets. By unifying hardware acceleration, ZK proof systems, and tokenized verifiable compute markets, Cysic transforms global compute capacity into an open resource that anyone can contribute to and build upon.

Cysic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cysic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cysic Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase NativeBinance Alpha Spotlight

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cysic

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:01:45 (UTC+8)

Cysic (CYS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Cysic

CYS USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CYS with leverage. Explore CYS USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Cysic (CYS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Cysic price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CYS/USDT
￡0.377994
￡0.377994￡0.377994
+10.17%
2.09M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CYS-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

CYS
CYS
GBP
GBP

1 CYS = 0.386827 GBP