Cysic Price(CYS)
The live Cysic (CYS) price today is ￡ 0.5299, with a 12.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.5299 per CYS.
Cysic currently ranks #286 by market capitalisation at ￡ 85.21M, with a circulating supply of 160.80M CYS. During the last 24 hours, CYS traded between ￡ 0.4343 (low) and ￡ 0.627 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.55602106724008828, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0912847614027869695.
In short-term performance, CYS moved +4.37% in the last hour and -58.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.06M.
No.286
16.08%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Cysic is ￡ 85.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.06M. The circulating supply of CYS is 160.80M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 529.90M.
+4.37%
+12.44%
-58.82%
-58.82%
Track the price changes of Cysic for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.042603
|+12.44%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.2273
|+75.11%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.0881
|+19.94%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.1037
|+24.33%
Today, CYS recorded a change of ￡ +0.042603 (+12.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.2273 (+75.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, CYS saw a change of ￡ +0.0881 (+19.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.1037 (+24.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Cysic (CYS)?
Check out the Cysic Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Cysic recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the CYS market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|Price < S2
|Below S2
|Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.
CYS_USDT is trading at the 0.5871 price level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains in a deep zone below the S2 pivot point of 0.7092, with the central axis at 0.7782 serving as a distant structural reference level. Currently, there is significant distance between the current price and the nearest resistance level, S2. Market structure indicates a low-level consolidation phase, with neither bulls nor bears having established effective breakout momentum within this range. The short-term moving average group shows a buy signal arrangement, while EMA indicators simultaneously confirm the entry of short-term buying interest. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator remains in a death cross state, with diverging fast and slow lines suggesting that upward momentum is being hindered. The RSI indicator stays in a neutral zone, and volatility has not shown any clear signs of expansion. Momentum distribution exhibits a fragmented pattern, characterized by short-term rallies juxtaposed against medium-term downward pressure. There are directional divergences among technical indicators. The immediate key resistance lies at the S2 level of 0.7092, which represents approximately a 20.8% upside potential from the current price. Below, there is no recent support provided by nearby pivot points. The far-end central axis at 0.7782 serves as the core upper structural level, while the R1 level at 0.8227 acts as higher-tier resistance. Traders should closely monitor volume dynamics around the S2 area to gauge market sentiment.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Cysic could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Cysic is building the ComputeFi infrastructure that turns computing resources into verifiable, tokenized on-chain assets. By unifying hardware acceleration, ZK proof systems, and tokenized verifiable compute markets, Cysic transforms global compute capacity into an open resource that anyone can contribute to and build upon.
For a more in-depth understanding of Cysic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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