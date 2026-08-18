Checkmate Price Today

The live Checkmate (CHECK) price today is ￡ 0.014342, with a 1.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHECK to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.014342 per CHECK.

Checkmate currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CHECK. During the last 24 hours, CHECK traded between ￡ 0.014192 (low) and ￡ 0.016068 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CHECK moved +0.34% in the last hour and -6.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 61.20K.

Checkmate (CHECK) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 61.20K￡ 61.20K ￡ 61.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 14.34M￡ 14.34M ￡ 14.34M Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Checkmate is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 61.20K. The circulating supply of CHECK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 14.34M.