Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Checkmate price today is 0.014342 GBP.CHECK market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time CHECK to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Checkmate price today is 0.014342 GBP.CHECK market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time CHECK to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About CHECK

CHECK Price Info

What is CHECK

CHECK Whitepaper

CHECK Official Website

CHECK Tokenomics

CHECK Price Forecast

CHECK History

CHECK Buying Guide

CHECK-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CHECK Spot

CHECK USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Checkmate Logo

Checkmate Price(CHECK)

1 CHECK to GBP Live Price:

￡0.01047623
￡0.01047623￡0.01047623
-1.97%1D
GBP
Checkmate (CHECK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:38:57 (UTC+8)

Checkmate Price Today

The live Checkmate (CHECK) price today is ￡ 0.014342, with a 1.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHECK to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.014342 per CHECK.

Checkmate currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CHECK. During the last 24 hours, CHECK traded between ￡ 0.014192 (low) and ￡ 0.016068 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CHECK moved +0.34% in the last hour and -6.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 61.20K.

Checkmate (CHECK) Market Information

--
----

￡ 61.20K
￡ 61.20K￡ 61.20K

￡ 14.34M
￡ 14.34M￡ 14.34M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Checkmate is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 61.20K. The circulating supply of CHECK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 14.34M.

Checkmate Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.014192
￡ 0.014192￡ 0.014192
24H Low
￡ 0.016068
￡ 0.016068￡ 0.016068
24H High

￡ 0.014192
￡ 0.014192￡ 0.014192

￡ 0.016068
￡ 0.016068￡ 0.016068

--
----

--
----

+0.34%

-1.97%

-6.42%

-6.42%

Checkmate (CHECK) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Checkmate for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00021053-1.97%
30 Days￡ -0.013475-48.45%
60 Days￡ -0.024657-63.23%
90 Days￡ -0.029095-66.99%
Checkmate Price Change Today

Today, CHECK recorded a change of ￡ -0.00021053 (-1.97%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Checkmate 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.013475 (-48.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Checkmate 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CHECK saw a change of ￡ -0.024657 (-63.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Checkmate 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.029095 (-66.99%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Checkmate (CHECK)?

Check out the Checkmate Price History page now.

Analysis for Checkmate

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Checkmate recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Checkmate market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the CHECK market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointPrice < S2Below S2Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.

**Market Structure** CHECK_USDT is currently trading at 0.028248 on the 4-hour timeframe, operating below the central pivot point of 0.0288 by 1.1%. The price remains within the support zone defined by S2 (0.02829) and S1 (0.02849). All moving averages (MA) and exponential moving averages (EMA) are aligned in a bullish configuration, with the price situated above the moving average system. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal, indicating consistent momentum direction between the fast and slow lines. The RSI remains within a neutral range, with short-term momentum not yet entering overbought territory. The multi-timeframe moving average system and trend indicators are all trending in the same direction. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, R1 is positioned at 0.029 (+2.7%), while R2 sits at 0.0293 (+3.8%), forming a near-term resistance band. On the downside, S1 is located at 0.02849 (+0.9%), and S2 lies at 0.02829 (+0.1%), establishing an immediate support level. The central pivot point of 0.0288 (+1.9%) serves as a key reference for potential structural shifts.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Checkmate's prices?

Several key factors influence Checkmate (CHECK) token prices:

Market Sentiment: Overall crypto market trends and investor confidence directly impact CHECK prices.

Utility & Adoption: Real-world use cases, platform growth, and user adoption drive demand.

Trading Volume: Higher liquidity typically leads to more stable pricing.

Partnerships: Strategic alliances and integrations can boost value.

Tokenomics: Supply mechanisms, staking rewards, and token burns affect scarcity.

Regulatory News: Crypto regulations impact all digital assets including CHECK.

Technical Developments: Platform updates, new features, and roadmap progress influence investor interest.

Why do people want to know Checkmate's price today?

People want to know Checkmate (CHECK) price today for several key reasons:

Trading decisions - Active traders need current prices to buy/sell at optimal times and maximize profits.

Portfolio tracking - Investors monitor their holdings' value to assess performance and make strategic adjustments.

Market analysis - Price movements help identify trends, support/resistance levels, and potential opportunities.

FOMO/timing - Fear of missing out drives people to check if they should enter or exit positions quickly.

Investment planning - Current prices inform decisions about position sizing and risk management strategies.

Price Prediction for Checkmate

Checkmate (CHECK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CHECK in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Checkmate (CHECK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Checkmate could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Checkmate will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CHECK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Checkmate Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Checkmate in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Checkmate? Buying CHECK is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Checkmate. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Checkmate (CHECK) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Checkmate will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Checkmate (CHECK) Guide

What can you do with Checkmate

Owning Checkmate allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Checkmate (CHECK) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Checkmate (CHECK)

The Checkmate Ecosystem is on a mission to cultivate a global movement of strategic and competitive thinkers. We support next-generation, community-owned games that inspire intellectual growth, creativity, and meaningful competition through blockchain technology. CHECK is the native currency of the Checkmate ecosystem. It offers various utilities within the ecosystem including but not limited to underpinning in-game economies, purchasing in-game assets such as cosmetics, and participating in governance activities.

Checkmate Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Checkmate, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Checkmate Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase NativeBinance Alpha Spotlight

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Checkmate

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:38:57 (UTC+8)

Checkmate (CHECK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Checkmate

CHECK USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CHECK with leverage. Explore CHECK USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Checkmate (CHECK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Checkmate price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CHECK/USDT
￡0.01047769
￡0.01047769￡0.01047769
-1.97%
4.13M (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

￡0.00000
￡0.00000￡0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.251777
￡0.251777￡0.251777

+1,049.66%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

￡0.0095703
￡0.0095703￡0.0095703

-6.35%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0.02408562
￡0.02408562￡0.02408562

-6.71%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

￡0.0520125
￡0.0520125￡0.0520125

+3.26%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.251777
￡0.251777￡0.251777

+1,049.66%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

￡0.000352882
￡0.000352882￡0.000352882

+233.37%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

￡0.006278
￡0.006278￡0.006278

+19.44%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

￡0.379673
￡0.379673￡0.379673

+10.87%

Humanity

Humanity

H

￡0.0893009
￡0.0893009￡0.0893009

+5.50%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CHECK-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

CHECK
CHECK
GBP
GBP

1 CHECK = 0.01046966 GBP