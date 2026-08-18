Checkmate Price(CHECK)
The live Checkmate (CHECK) price today is ￡ 0.014342, with a 1.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHECK to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.014342 per CHECK.
Checkmate currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CHECK. During the last 24 hours, CHECK traded between ￡ 0.014192 (low) and ￡ 0.016068 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, CHECK moved +0.34% in the last hour and -6.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 61.20K.
BASE
The current Market Cap of Checkmate is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 61.20K. The circulating supply of CHECK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 14.34M.
+0.34%
-1.97%
-6.42%
-6.42%
Track the price changes of Checkmate for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00021053
|-1.97%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.013475
|-48.45%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.024657
|-63.23%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.029095
|-66.99%
Today, CHECK recorded a change of ￡ -0.00021053 (-1.97%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.013475 (-48.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, CHECK saw a change of ￡ -0.024657 (-63.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.029095 (-66.99%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Checkmate (CHECK)?
Check out the Checkmate Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Checkmate recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the CHECK market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price < Lower Band
|Touching or breaking lower band
|Entering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Price < S2
|Below S2
|Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.
**Market Structure** CHECK_USDT is currently trading at 0.028248 on the 4-hour timeframe, operating below the central pivot point of 0.0288 by 1.1%. The price remains within the support zone defined by S2 (0.02829) and S1 (0.02849). All moving averages (MA) and exponential moving averages (EMA) are aligned in a bullish configuration, with the price situated above the moving average system. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal, indicating consistent momentum direction between the fast and slow lines. The RSI remains within a neutral range, with short-term momentum not yet entering overbought territory. The multi-timeframe moving average system and trend indicators are all trending in the same direction. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, R1 is positioned at 0.029 (+2.7%), while R2 sits at 0.0293 (+3.8%), forming a near-term resistance band. On the downside, S1 is located at 0.02849 (+0.9%), and S2 lies at 0.02829 (+0.1%), establishing an immediate support level. The central pivot point of 0.0288 (+1.9%) serves as a key reference for potential structural shifts.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Checkmate could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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The Checkmate Ecosystem is on a mission to cultivate a global movement of strategic and competitive thinkers. We support next-generation, community-owned games that inspire intellectual growth, creativity, and meaningful competition through blockchain technology. CHECK is the native currency of the Checkmate ecosystem. It offers various utilities within the ecosystem including but not limited to underpinning in-game economies, purchasing in-game assets such as cosmetics, and participating in governance activities.
For a more in-depth understanding of Checkmate, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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