Asentum Price Today

The live Asentum (ASE) price today is ￡ 0.001739, with a 1.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001739 per ASE.

Asentum currently ranks #1792 by market capitalisation at ￡ 514.74K, with a circulating supply of 296.00M ASE. During the last 24 hours, ASE traded between ￡ 0.001712 (low) and ￡ 0.001873 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0055027226398724966, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0007359436931298747.

In short-term performance, ASE moved -0.06% in the last hour and +1.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 34.03K.

Asentum (ASE) Market Information

Rank No.1792 Market Cap ￡ 514.74K￡ 514.74K ￡ 514.74K Volume (24H) ￡ 34.03K￡ 34.03K ￡ 34.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.74M￡ 1.74M ￡ 1.74M Circulation Supply 296.00M 296.00M 296.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 29.60% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Asentum is ￡ 514.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 34.03K. The circulating supply of ASE is 296.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.74M.