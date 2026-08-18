Edel Price Today

The live Edel (EDEL) price today is ￡ 0.00761, with a 1.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDEL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00761 per EDEL.

Edel currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- EDEL. During the last 24 hours, EDEL traded between ￡ 0.00755 (low) and ￡ 0.00812 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, EDEL moved +0.79% in the last hour and +35.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 66.46K.

Edel (EDEL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 66.46K￡ 66.46K ￡ 66.46K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Edel is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 66.46K. The circulating supply of EDEL is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.