The Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To encourage active participation and increase rewards, MEXC has adjusted the level reward coefficient rulesThe Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To encourage active participation and increase rewards, MEXC has adjusted the level reward coefficient rules
Learn/Market Insights/Event Zone/Kickstarter...d Upgraded!

Kickstarter and Launchpool Events Coefficient Rules Updated and Upgraded!

Aug 22, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Popular Events#MX#Beginners
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014562-3.11%
MX Token
MX$2.1551+0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00402+0.97%
Humanity
H$0.16287-7.94%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007277+0.33%

The Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To encourage active participation and increase rewards, MEXC has adjusted the level reward coefficient rules for Kickstarter and Launchpool events. The adjustments are as follows:

  • Before Adjustment: The more MX committed in the event, the higher the corresponding commitment coefficient, and the greater the share of the rewards.
  • After Adjustment: The more valid users invited to the event, the higher the corresponding commitment coefficient, and the greater the share of the rewards.

The details of the levels and coefficients corresponding to different numbers of invited valid users are shown in the table below:
Level
Requirements (MX Holdings)
Coefficient
V1
Hold 5 MX for 24H straight
x1
V2
Invite 1 valid user
x1.5
V3
Invite 2 valid users
x1.55
V4
Invite 3 valid users
x1.6
V5
Invite 4 valid users
x1.65
V6
Invite 5 valid users
x1.7
V7
Invite 6 valid users
x1.75

Coefficient Explanation:


As mentioned above, with the adjustment of the level coefficient rules for Kickstarter and Launchpool events, the more valid users you invite, the higher the corresponding commitment coefficient, and the greater your share of the rewards. Let's illustrate this with a simple example.

Assume that currently, users A and B each hold 1,000 MX for 24 hours and want to participate in Kickstarter events. User A did not invite any valid users, so the corresponding factor is 1. User B invited 1 valid user, so the corresponding factor is 1.5. Therefore:
  • User A's reward = 1,000 * 1 /( 1,000 * 1 + 1,000 * 1.5 )
  • User B's reward = 1,000 * 1.5 /( 1,000 * 1 + 1,000 * 1.5 )

Things to Note:


1) A valid user is defined as a user who, after registration, accumulates a deposit amount of no less than 100 USDT within 7 days after completing their first deposit and has conducted at least one futures trade (regardless of amount).

2) Deposit activities do not include internal transfers. On-chain deposits, P2P transactions, and fiat purchases all count as deposit activities.

3) The system will take a snapshot of the number of valid invited users(valid for 30 days) and update the level the following day. Users can check their account level coefficient on the event page.

About Kickstarter & Launchpool


Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. As long as your spot MX holdings are ≥ 5 MX, you can participate in all ongoing airdrop events with a single click on the event page. You can also learn about the detailed participation methods by reading "How to Participate in Kickstarter?" and "What is Launchpool?". During Kickstarter and Launchpool events, your MX will not be locked, and you can continue to use your MX tokens.

Please note that if your holdings are less than 5 MX, it will affect your participation in subsequent Kickstarter and Launchpool events. Therefore, ensure that your spot account has a minimum balance of ≥ 5 MX by 15:59 (UTC) on the day before the start of the commitment period to qualify for the events. After the events end, the airdrop will be distributed to your spot account.

MEXC conducts over 120 airdrop activities each month, with a cumulative APY of up to 66.5%. MX airdrop returns are the highest in the world, helping users earn more profit. In addition, if you have held MX tokens for a long time, you have likely earned considerable returns from the token's price increase. Compared to the price of 2.6 USDT at the beginning of the year, MX has appreciated approximately 53.1% to date.

Holding MX tokens not only allows you to benefit from the token's price appreciation but also provides you with monthly free airdrop benefits, giving you the opportunity to acquire popular project tokens at no cost. Trade MX tokens on MEXC now and enjoy the industry's lowest trading fees. If you are a Maker, you can even enjoy 0 trading fees. We look forward to you becoming a part of the MX Holder community!

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus