H

Humanity Protocol is a decentralized identity network designed to prove you're a real, unique human without compromising your privacy. Built on zero-knowledge cryptography, it enables anyone to verify their humanness through a simple palm scan, creating a secure, Sybil-resistant identity that works across the internet and in real life. Humanity Protocol is building the trust layer the internet was missing, proving humanity, without revealing identity.

NameH

RankNo.306

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.77%

Circulation Supply2,119,259,306

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2119%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.15748596182897467,2025-06-25

Lowest Price0.01799202366031281,2025-06-27

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionHumanity Protocol is a decentralized identity network designed to prove you're a real, unique human without compromising your privacy. Built on zero-knowledge cryptography, it enables anyone to verify their humanness through a simple palm scan, creating a secure, Sybil-resistant identity that works across the internet and in real life. Humanity Protocol is building the trust layer the internet was missing, proving humanity, without revealing identity.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.