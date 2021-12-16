FREE

FreeRossDAO was formed out of DeFi and NFT collective PleasrDAO, which famously won the auction for Edward Snowden’s nonfungible token in April.FreeRossDAO has won the auction for NFT art created by Ross Ulbricht, the convicted criminal mastermind behind the Silk Road darknet emporium.FreeRossDAO won the auction with a bid of 1,446 Ethereum (roughly $6 million) after raising more than 2,836.6 ETH from more than 1,320 members of the crypto community. Now it plans to use the proceeds to fund a bid to reduce or overturn Ulbricht’s life sentences.

NameFREE

RankNo.5778

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply9,287,305,927

Total Supply0

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.010025507403140201,2021-12-16

Lowest Price0.00003099504278535,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

