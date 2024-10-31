Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token X. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.

X Empire’s token economics are designed to incentivize community participation, ensure fair distribution, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking schedules.

Token Issuance Mechanism

Token Name: X Empire (X)

X Empire (X) Total Supply: 690,000,000,000 X

690,000,000,000 X Initial Circulating Supply: 517,500,000,000 X

517,500,000,000 X Launchpool Allocation: 2,939,400,000 X

Tokens are issued through a combination of airdrops, launchpool events, and community engagement programs. The Token Generation Event (TGE) was scheduled for late October 2024, marking the official launch and initial distribution.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Breakdown

Category Percentage of Total Supply Notes Initial Coin Offering (ICO) 33% Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at TGE Community & Ecosystem Initiatives 24% For ecosystem growth and community rewards Existing Investors 13% Gradual vesting, long-term commitment Team 20% Standard vesting, incentivizes long-term contribution Ecosystem Fund 2.4% For partnerships and ecosystem development Livestreaming 3% Marketing and platform promotion Foundation 2% For sustainability and long-term planning Liquidity & Exchanges 2.6% For exchange listings and liquidity

Community Airdrop: 75% of the total supply is ultimately allocated to the community, with an additional 34.5 billion X tokens added during the “Chill Phase” to enhance player rewards.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

In-Game Utility: X tokens are used within the X Empire game for character upgrades, participation in business-themed challenges, and NFT avatar creation.

X tokens are used within the X Empire game for character upgrades, participation in business-themed challenges, and NFT avatar creation. Airdrop Participation: Users can earn X tokens by participating in launchpool events and locking BTC or ETH in designated pools.

Users can earn X tokens by participating in launchpool events and locking BTC or ETH in designated pools. Holder Incentives: The "$X Holder Status" program rewards users who hold X tokens in their wallets for at least 30 days with exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.

The "$X Holder Status" program rewards users who hold X tokens in their wallets for at least 30 days with exclusive benefits and partner airdrops. Community Engagement: Additional tokens are distributed through new app features (e.g., the "Feed" app) to drive demand and engagement.

Locking Mechanism

Launchpool Locking Pools

Pool Total X Airdrop Max Lock (VIP1-7) Max Lock (VIP0) Min Lock Distribution Mechanism BTC Pool 1,469,700,000 X 2 BTC 0.5 BTC 0.0001 BTC Proportional to user’s locked BTC ETH Pool 1,469,700,000 X 15 ETH 10 ETH 0.002 ETH Proportional to user’s locked ETH

Distribution: Airdrops from locking pools are distributed hourly based on the user’s locked volume, with hourly snapshots taken for accuracy.

Unlocking Time and Vesting Schedule

Unlocking Schedule: Tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release from July 2025 to July 2029.

Tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release from July 2025 to July 2029. Vesting: Team and investor allocations are subject to gradual vesting to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.

Team and investor allocations are subject to gradual vesting to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment. Community & Ecosystem: These allocations are unlocked progressively to support ongoing development and engagement.

These allocations are unlocked progressively to support ongoing development and engagement. By 2029: 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked.

Unlocking Visualization (Summary)

Initial Coin Offering (33%) : Immediate release at TGE.

: Immediate release at TGE. Team, Investors, Foundation, Ecosystem : Gradual unlocking over four years.

: Gradual unlocking over four years. Community & Ecosystem Initiatives: Prioritized for early and ongoing distribution.

Additional Notes

NFT-to-X Token Conversion: There was a specific window (ending October 31, 2024) for converting NFT vouchers to X tokens, with on-chain withdrawals enabled for efficiency.

There was a specific window (ending October 31, 2024) for converting NFT vouchers to X tokens, with on-chain withdrawals enabled for efficiency. Optional “Chill Phase”: Players could opt in to earn an extra 5% of tokens, with all characters reset to maintain competitiveness.

Summary Table: Key Token Economics

Mechanism Details Issuance TGE, airdrops, launchpool, NFT conversion Allocation ICO, community, team, investors, ecosystem, foundation, liquidity Usage In-game utility, NFT creation, airdrops, holder rewards, community engagement Incentives Holder status, partner airdrops, exclusive benefits, new app features Locking BTC/ETH pools, hourly snapshots, proportional airdrop distribution Unlocking Linear/staggered release, full unlock by 2029, vesting for team/investors

In conclusion:

X Empire’s token economics are structured to reward active participation, foster long-term commitment, and support sustainable ecosystem growth. The mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, and unlocking are designed to balance immediate engagement with gradual, responsible token release, minimizing risks of sudden supply shocks and aligning incentives across all stakeholders.