Tales X (X) Tokenomics

Ανακαλύψτε σημαντικές πληροφορίες για το Tales X (X), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της προσφοράς token, του μοντέλου διανομής και των δεδομένων της αγοράς σε πραγματικό χρόνο.
USD

Πληροφορίες Tales X (X)

A decentralized retail platform for content and real products, driven by a token incentive model.

Επίσημη ιστοσελίδα:
https://app.talex.world
Whitepaper (Λευκή Βίβλος):
https://docs.talex.world
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x0510101ec6c49d24ed911f0011e22a0d697ee776

Tales X (X) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών

Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Tales X (X), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.

Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς:
$ 2.59M
$ 2.59M
Συνολική προμήθεια:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
$ 150.00M
$ 150.00M
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
$ 17.26M
$ 17.26M
Ρεκόρ υψηλότερης τιμής:
$ 0.054
$ 0.054
Ρεκόρ χαμηλότερης τιμής:
$ 0.01620412843841213
$ 0.01620412843841213
Τρέχουσα τιμή:
$ 0.01726
$ 0.01726

Σε βάθος δομή Token Tales X (X)

Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token X. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.

X Empire’s token economics are designed to incentivize community participation, ensure fair distribution, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking schedules.

Token Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Name: X Empire (X)
  • Total Supply: 690,000,000,000 X
  • Initial Circulating Supply: 517,500,000,000 X
  • Launchpool Allocation: 2,939,400,000 X

Tokens are issued through a combination of airdrops, launchpool events, and community engagement programs. The Token Generation Event (TGE) was scheduled for late October 2024, marking the official launch and initial distribution.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Breakdown

CategoryPercentage of Total SupplyNotes
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33%Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at TGE
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%For ecosystem growth and community rewards
Existing Investors13%Gradual vesting, long-term commitment
Team20%Standard vesting, incentivizes long-term contribution
Ecosystem Fund2.4%For partnerships and ecosystem development
Livestreaming3%Marketing and platform promotion
Foundation2%For sustainability and long-term planning
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%For exchange listings and liquidity
  • Community Airdrop: 75% of the total supply is ultimately allocated to the community, with an additional 34.5 billion X tokens added during the “Chill Phase” to enhance player rewards.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • In-Game Utility: X tokens are used within the X Empire game for character upgrades, participation in business-themed challenges, and NFT avatar creation.
  • Airdrop Participation: Users can earn X tokens by participating in launchpool events and locking BTC or ETH in designated pools.
  • Holder Incentives: The "$X Holder Status" program rewards users who hold X tokens in their wallets for at least 30 days with exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.
  • Community Engagement: Additional tokens are distributed through new app features (e.g., the "Feed" app) to drive demand and engagement.

Locking Mechanism

Launchpool Locking Pools

PoolTotal X AirdropMax Lock (VIP1-7)Max Lock (VIP0)Min LockDistribution Mechanism
BTC Pool1,469,700,000 X2 BTC0.5 BTC0.0001 BTCProportional to user’s locked BTC
ETH Pool1,469,700,000 X15 ETH10 ETH0.002 ETHProportional to user’s locked ETH
  • Distribution: Airdrops from locking pools are distributed hourly based on the user’s locked volume, with hourly snapshots taken for accuracy.

Unlocking Time and Vesting Schedule

  • Unlocking Schedule: Tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release from July 2025 to July 2029.
  • Vesting: Team and investor allocations are subject to gradual vesting to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.
  • Community & Ecosystem: These allocations are unlocked progressively to support ongoing development and engagement.
  • By 2029: 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked.

Unlocking Visualization (Summary)

  • Initial Coin Offering (33%): Immediate release at TGE.
  • Team, Investors, Foundation, Ecosystem: Gradual unlocking over four years.
  • Community & Ecosystem Initiatives: Prioritized for early and ongoing distribution.

Additional Notes

  • NFT-to-X Token Conversion: There was a specific window (ending October 31, 2024) for converting NFT vouchers to X tokens, with on-chain withdrawals enabled for efficiency.
  • Optional “Chill Phase”: Players could opt in to earn an extra 5% of tokens, with all characters reset to maintain competitiveness.

Summary Table: Key Token Economics

MechanismDetails
IssuanceTGE, airdrops, launchpool, NFT conversion
AllocationICO, community, team, investors, ecosystem, foundation, liquidity
UsageIn-game utility, NFT creation, airdrops, holder rewards, community engagement
IncentivesHolder status, partner airdrops, exclusive benefits, new app features
LockingBTC/ETH pools, hourly snapshots, proportional airdrop distribution
UnlockingLinear/staggered release, full unlock by 2029, vesting for team/investors

In conclusion:
X Empire’s token economics are structured to reward active participation, foster long-term commitment, and support sustainable ecosystem growth. The mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, and unlocking are designed to balance immediate engagement with gradual, responsible token release, minimizing risks of sudden supply shocks and aligning incentives across all stakeholders.

Tokenomics Tales X (X): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης

Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Tales X (X) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.

Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:

Συνολική προμήθεια:

Ο μέγιστος αριθμός X token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.

Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:

Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.

Μέγιστη παροχή:

Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα X token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.

FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):

Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.

Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:

Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.

Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;

Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.

Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.

Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.

Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.

Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του X, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του X token!

Πώς να Αγοράσετε X

Ενδιαφέρεστε να προσθέσετε Tales X (X) στο χαρτοφυλάκιό σας; Η MEXC υποστηρίζει διάφορες μεθόδους αγοράς X, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των πιστωτικών καρτών, των τραπεζικών μεταφορών και των συναλλαγών peer-to-peer. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC κάνει την αγορά crypto εύκολη και ασφαλή.

Tales X (X) Ιστορικό τιμών

Η ανάλυση του ιστορικού των τιμών X βοηθά τους χρήστες να κατανοήσουν τις προηγούμενες κινήσεις της αγοράς, τα βασικά επίπεδα στήριξης/αντίστασης και τα μοτίβα μεταβλητότητας. Είτε παρακολουθείτε τα υψηλά όλων των εποχών είτε εντοπίζετε τάσεις, τα ιστορικά δεδομένα αποτελούν κρίσιμο μέρος της πρόβλεψης των τιμών και της τεχνικής ανάλυσης.

Πρόβλεψη Τιμής X

Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το X; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του X συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.

Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;

Η MEXC είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία ανταλλακτήρια crypto στον κόσμο, το οποίο εμπιστεύονται εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ξεκινήσετε τις συναλλαγές σε crypto.

Αποποίηση ευθυνών

