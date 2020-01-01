ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Tokenomics

ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Tokenomics

Ανακαλύψτε σημαντικές πληροφορίες για το ULTIMA (ULTIMA), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της προσφοράς token, του μοντέλου διανομής και των δεδομένων της αγοράς σε πραγματικό χρόνο.
Πληροφορίες ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.

Επίσημη ιστοσελίδα:
https://ultima.io/en/
Whitepaper (Λευκή Βίβλος):
https://ultima.io/documents/en/WhitePaperUT.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://smartexplorer.com/token20/sWd6JcnEA3QJdh3zK1NHchyU2j4cEsiUdi

ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών

Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για ULTIMA (ULTIMA), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.

Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς:
$ 136.88M
Συνολική προμήθεια:
$ 100.00K
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
$ 37.41K
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
$ 365.89M
Ρεκόρ υψηλότερης τιμής:
$ 22,880
Ρεκόρ χαμηλότερης τιμής:
$ 2,046.4140488264795
Τρέχουσα τιμή:
$ 3,658.92
Σε βάθος δομή Token ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token ULTIMA. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.

Overview

Ultima (ULTIMA) is a deflationary cryptocurrency with a capped supply, designed to power a broad ecosystem of financial products, including wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, ensure long-term sustainability, and provide utility across various applications.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Consensus & Minting: Ultima uses a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism for scalability and security. Token issuance is managed through a minting process facilitated by smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users "freeze" (lock) ULTIMA tokens in the Farm app to earn rewards over a fixed period.
  • Deflationary Model: The total supply is strictly capped at 100,000 ULTIMA tokens. Issuance is subject to scheduled halving events and token burns, reducing the number of new tokens entering circulation over time. Daily distribution is projected to decline to one token by 2028.

Allocation Mechanism

  • Minting/Farming: Tokens are primarily distributed through the Ultima Farm minting process. Participants receive rewards for freezing tokens, with the system designed to operate over a three-year period.
  • Reward Distribution: Minting rewards are split as follows:
    • 60%: Available Balance (immediately usable for transactions or purchases)
    • 40%: Upgrade Balance (reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

ULTIMA tokens serve as the backbone of a diverse ecosystem, providing utility and incentives across multiple platforms:

Application AreaDescription
PaymentsInstant cross-border payments and everyday transactions via the Ultima Card and wallets
CrowdfundingParticipation in charity and startup crowdfunding platforms
MarketplaceBuying and selling goods and services in the Ultima Store
ExchangeTrading on the ULTIMEX exchange and other supported platforms
Freezing GamesIncentives for token freezing, such as vouchers and rewards
Travel ClubDiscounts and offers on travel bookings
Community IncentivesEarning from price appreciation and ecosystem growth

Locking Mechanism

  • Token Freezing: Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in the Ultima Farm app to participate in minting. This process is governed by smart contracts, ensuring security and transparency.
  • Minting Period: The standard operating term for minting is one year, during which tokens remain locked and generate rewards.

Unlocking Time

  • Reward Unlocking: Minting rewards are distributed monthly over a 12 to 24-month period, depending on the specific farming contract.
  • Token Unlocking: At the end of the minting period, the originally frozen tokens are unlocked and become available for use, transfer, or re-freezing for additional minting cycles.

Summary Table

FeatureDetails
Total Supply100,000 ULTIMA (capped)
Issuance MechanismMinting via smart contracts (Ultima Farm), DPoS consensus, halving, and token burns
AllocationMinting rewards (60% available, 40% upgrade), distributed via farming
UsagePayments, crowdfunding, marketplace, exchange, travel, community incentives
Locking MechanismTokens frozen in Ultima Farm for 1-year minting periods
Unlocking TimeRewards unlocked monthly; principal unlocked after minting period

Additional Notes

  • Security: Users retain exclusive control of their private keys and wallets.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The roadmap includes further expansion into DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and additional financial products.

Ultima’s tokenomics are designed to balance scarcity, utility, and incentives, supporting a sustainable and growing ecosystem for global users.

Tokenomics ULTIMA (ULTIMA): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης

Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του ULTIMA (ULTIMA) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.

Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:

Συνολική προμήθεια:

Ο μέγιστος αριθμός ULTIMA token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.

Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:

Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.

Μέγιστη παροχή:

Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα ULTIMA token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.

FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):

Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.

Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:

Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.

Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;

Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.

Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.

Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.

Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.

Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του ULTIMA, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του ULTIMA token!

Αποποίηση ευθυνών

