Πληροφορίες Bittensor (TAO)
Bittensor is an open-source protocol that powers a decentralized, blockchain-based, tokenized machine learning network. The project is designed to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence by introducing an optimized training strategy in which models interact in an incentivized, iterative ecosystem, while also advancing a more equitable and collaborative approach to its ownership and access.
Bittensor (TAO) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Bittensor (TAO), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Σε βάθος δομή Token Bittensor (TAO)
Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token TAO. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.
Overview
Bittensor is a decentralized protocol for creating and trading digital commodities such as machine intelligence, storage, and compute power. The TAO token is the native asset, serving as the backbone for incentivizing network participants, including miners, validators, subnet owners, and delegators.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Daily Emission: TAO tokens are created at a fixed rate of 7,200 TAO per day, with scheduled halving events. After the first halving, the emission rate drops to 3,600 TAO per day. This halving continues until the total supply cap of 21 million TAO is reached.
- Halvening Cycle: The emission rate is halved each time 50% of the remaining supply is issued, following a Bitcoin-like schedule.
- Linear Unlock: Tokens are distributed daily in a linear fashion, with the unlocking period spanning from January 3, 2021, to August 3, 2075.
|Metric
|Value/Description
|Start Date
|2021-01-03
|End Date
|2075-08-03
|Daily Emission
|7,200 TAO (halves at each halvening)
|Unlock Mechanism
|Linear, daily
|Total Supply Cap
|21,000,000 TAO
|Allocation Recipient
|100% to Miners and Validators
Allocation Mechanism
- Root Network Distribution: The root network (Subnet 0) allocates emissions to subnets based on validator votes.
- Subnet Distribution: Within each subnet, TAO is distributed as follows:
- Miners: 41% (for computational and blockchain services)
- Validators: 41% (for governance and validation)
- Subnet Owner: 18% (fixed allocation)
- Delegation: Of the validator share, 82% is passed to delegators (those who stake tokens to support validators), and 18% is retained by validators.
|Recipient
|Allocation (%)
|Description
|Miners
|41
|Incentivize computational contributions
|Validators
|41
|Network governance and validation
|Subnet Owner
|18
|Subnet creation and maintenance
|Delegators (from Validators)
|82 (of validator share)
|Support validators via staking
|Validators (retained)
|18 (of validator share)
|Direct contribution to validation
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Incentive-Driven: TAO is earned by miners for performing useful tasks (e.g., AI computation, storage, etc.), and by validators for evaluating and securing the network.
- Dynamic Emissions: TAO emissions to subnets are dynamically adjusted based on price signals and subnet activity, ensuring fair and efficient resource allocation.
- Staking and Delegation: Validators and delegators stake TAO to participate in validation and governance, earning rewards based on their contribution and stake.
- Subnet Flywheel: Subnet owners define incentive systems, which are iteratively improved as miners adapt and exploit, creating a continuous feedback loop for network optimization.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- No Traditional Lockups: There are no explicit vesting or lockup periods for team or private allocations; all tokens are distributed to miners and validators via the emission schedule.
- Linear Unlock: All TAO is unlocked daily in a linear fashion, with the entire supply distributed over the emission period (2021–2075).
- Halvening Events: The emission rate is halved at each halvening, reducing the daily unlock amount over time.
|Unlock Parameter
|Value/Description
|Unlock Start Date
|2021-01-03
|Unlock End Date
|2075-08-03
|Unlock Granularity
|Daily
|Unlock Type
|Linear
|Total Unlock Periods
|~1,458 (years of daily unlocks)
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed daily emission, halving schedule, capped at 21M TAO
|Allocation
|100% to miners/validators; subnet-level split: 41% miners, 41% validators, 18% owner
|Usage/Incentive
|Mining, validation, subnet operation, staking, delegation
|Locking/Unlocking
|No team/private lockups; linear daily unlock; halvening events
|Unlock Timeline
|2021-01-03 to 2075-08-03
Design Implications and Nuances
- Decentralized Incentives: The system is designed to reward productive work and honest validation, with a strong emphasis on decentralization and permissionless participation.
- Dynamic and Adaptive: The protocol dynamically adjusts emissions and incentives based on network activity and price signals, inspired by DeFi mechanisms.
- No Insider Allocations: Unlike many projects, there are no pre-mined or team-locked tokens; all supply is distributed through open network participation.
- Iterative Improvement: The incentive system is continuously refined through a feedback loop between subnet owners and miners, fostering resilience and adaptability.
Limitations and Considerations
- Long Emission Schedule: The full unlock and distribution of TAO spans over five decades, which may impact short-term liquidity and supply dynamics.
- Competitive Mining: As more miners join, competition increases, potentially reducing profitability and increasing operational costs.
- Economic Sustainability: Once the cap is reached, miners will rely on direct payments for services, shifting the economic model from inflationary rewards to fee-based compensation.
Actionable Insights
- For Participants: Engage as a miner, validator, or delegator to earn TAO through productive contributions and staking.
- For Developers: Build subnets and define innovative incentive systems to attract computational resources and grow the ecosystem.
- For Investors: Understand the long-term emission schedule and the absence of insider allocations, which may influence supply and price dynamics.
Bittensor’s token economics are designed for long-term, decentralized, and adaptive growth, with a transparent and competitive reward structure that aligns incentives across all network participants.
Tokenomics Bittensor (TAO): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Bittensor (TAO) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός TAO token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα TAO token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του TAO, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του TAO token!
Bittensor (TAO) Ιστορικό τιμών
Η ανάλυση του ιστορικού των τιμών TAO βοηθά τους χρήστες να κατανοήσουν τις προηγούμενες κινήσεις της αγοράς, τα βασικά επίπεδα στήριξης/αντίστασης και τα μοτίβα μεταβλητότητας. Είτε παρακολουθείτε τα υψηλά όλων των εποχών είτε εντοπίζετε τάσεις, τα ιστορικά δεδομένα αποτελούν κρίσιμο μέρος της πρόβλεψης των τιμών και της τεχνικής ανάλυσης.
Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.
