Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token TAO. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.

Overview

Bittensor is a decentralized protocol for creating and trading digital commodities such as machine intelligence, storage, and compute power. The TAO token is the native asset, serving as the backbone for incentivizing network participants, including miners, validators, subnet owners, and delegators.

Issuance Mechanism

Fixed Daily Emission: TAO tokens are created at a fixed rate of 7,200 TAO per day, with scheduled halving events. After the first halving, the emission rate drops to 3,600 TAO per day. This halving continues until the total supply cap of 21 million TAO is reached.

Metric Value/Description Start Date 2021-01-03 End Date 2075-08-03 Daily Emission 7,200 TAO (halves at each halvening) Unlock Mechanism Linear, daily Total Supply Cap 21,000,000 TAO Allocation Recipient 100% to Miners and Validators

Allocation Mechanism

Root Network Distribution: The root network (Subnet 0) allocates emissions to subnets based on validator votes.

The root network (Subnet 0) allocates emissions to subnets based on validator votes. Subnet Distribution: Within each subnet, TAO is distributed as follows: Miners: 41% (for computational and blockchain services) Validators: 41% (for governance and validation) Subnet Owner: 18% (fixed allocation)

Recipient Allocation (%) Description Miners 41 Incentivize computational contributions Validators 41 Network governance and validation Subnet Owner 18 Subnet creation and maintenance Delegators (from Validators) 82 (of validator share) Support validators via staking Validators (retained) 18 (of validator share) Direct contribution to validation

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Incentive-Driven: TAO is earned by miners for performing useful tasks (e.g., AI computation, storage, etc.), and by validators for evaluating and securing the network.

Validators and delegators stake TAO to participate in validation and governance, earning rewards based on their contribution and stake. Subnet Flywheel: Subnet owners define incentive systems, which are iteratively improved as miners adapt and exploit, creating a continuous feedback loop for network optimization.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

No Traditional Lockups: There are no explicit vesting or lockup periods for team or private allocations; all tokens are distributed to miners and validators via the emission schedule.

Unlock Parameter Value/Description Unlock Start Date 2021-01-03 Unlock End Date 2075-08-03 Unlock Granularity Daily Unlock Type Linear Total Unlock Periods ~1,458 (years of daily unlocks)

Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance Fixed daily emission, halving schedule, capped at 21M TAO Allocation 100% to miners/validators; subnet-level split: 41% miners, 41% validators, 18% owner Usage/Incentive Mining, validation, subnet operation, staking, delegation Locking/Unlocking No team/private lockups; linear daily unlock; halvening events Unlock Timeline 2021-01-03 to 2075-08-03

Design Implications and Nuances

Decentralized Incentives: The system is designed to reward productive work and honest validation, with a strong emphasis on decentralization and permissionless participation.

Unlike many projects, there are no pre-mined or team-locked tokens; all supply is distributed through open network participation. Iterative Improvement: The incentive system is continuously refined through a feedback loop between subnet owners and miners, fostering resilience and adaptability.

Limitations and Considerations

Long Emission Schedule: The full unlock and distribution of TAO spans over five decades, which may impact short-term liquidity and supply dynamics.

The full unlock and distribution of TAO spans over five decades, which may impact short-term liquidity and supply dynamics. Competitive Mining: As more miners join, competition increases, potentially reducing profitability and increasing operational costs.

As more miners join, competition increases, potentially reducing profitability and increasing operational costs. Economic Sustainability: Once the cap is reached, miners will rely on direct payments for services, shifting the economic model from inflationary rewards to fee-based compensation.

Actionable Insights

For Participants: Engage as a miner, validator, or delegator to earn TAO through productive contributions and staking.

Engage as a miner, validator, or delegator to earn TAO through productive contributions and staking. For Developers: Build subnets and define innovative incentive systems to attract computational resources and grow the ecosystem.

Build subnets and define innovative incentive systems to attract computational resources and grow the ecosystem. For Investors: Understand the long-term emission schedule and the absence of insider allocations, which may influence supply and price dynamics.

Bittensor’s token economics are designed for long-term, decentralized, and adaptive growth, with a transparent and competitive reward structure that aligns incentives across all network participants.