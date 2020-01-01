SUI (SUI) Tokenomics
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Overview
Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with its native token, SUI, designed to power the network, incentivize participants, and support ecosystem growth. The token economics of SUI are structured to ensure long-term sustainability, gradual distribution, and robust incentives for all stakeholders.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10,000,000,000 SUI (10 billion SUI).
- Token Type: Native token of the Sui Network.
- Initial Circulating Supply at Launch: ~528 million SUI (5.28% of total supply).
- Issuance: SUI tokens are issued at genesis and distributed according to a detailed allocation and vesting schedule. No ongoing inflationary issuance is currently described; all tokens are pre-allocated and released per schedule.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description / Purpose
|Community Reserve
|36.53%
|Managed by Sui Foundation for ecosystem development
|Early Contributors
|21.14%
|Individuals/entities contributing early to Sui
|Investors (Series A & B)
|14.10%
|Private investors in early funding rounds
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|12.42%
|Held by core development team (Mysten Labs)
|Community Access Program & Testers
|5.82%
|Whitelisted/public sales, app testers, community awards
|Stake Subsidies
|10.00%
|Incentives for validators and delegators
Note: Some sources aggregate Community Access Program & Testers and Public Sale into a single category, but the above reflects the most granular breakdown available.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: SUI is used to pay for transaction fees, deploy and interact with smart contracts, and participate in on-chain governance.
- Staking: SUI holders can delegate tokens to validators to secure the network and earn staking rewards.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community initiatives, distributed by the Sui Foundation.
- Validator Incentives: Stake Subsidies are distributed to validators and delegators to bootstrap network security and participation.
- Community Access: The Community Access Program allows early supporters and testers to acquire SUI, fostering broad community engagement.
Locking and Vesting Mechanism
The SUI token distribution is governed by a combination of cliffs (lock-up periods) and linear vesting schedules. The mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives over the long term.
Key Vesting Schedules
|Allocation Category
|Initial Unlock (TGE)
|Cliff Period
|Vesting/Unlock Schedule
|Community Reserve
|~29.6% at TGE
|1 month
|Monthly unlocks for 6.9 years
|Early Contributors
|0% at TGE
|1 year
|17.8% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 6 years
|Investors (Series A)
|0% at TGE
|1 year
|69.4% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 1 year
|Investors (Series B)
|0% at TGE
|1 year
|33.3% unlock after cliff, then monthly for 2 years
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|0% at TGE
|6 months
|Linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
|Community Access Program
|~28.6% at TGE
|None
|Linear monthly unlocks for 13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|~3.51% at TGE
|None
|Monthly unlocks for 7 years
|Undisclosed Recipients
|0% at TGE
|Until after 2030
|5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock post-2030
Unlocking Timeline
- Initial Unlocks: At TGE (May 2023), only a small portion of most allocations is unlocked, with the majority subject to cliffs and long-term vesting.
- 2024-2025 Milestones: Significant unlocks for private investors and the team occur in Q2 and Q3 2024, with continued gradual increases in circulating supply through 2025.
- Long-Term Vesting: Most allocations, especially for the community reserve, early contributors, and Mysten Labs, continue unlocking monthly until at least 2030.
- Post-2030: Over 5.2 billion SUI are scheduled for unlock after 2030, with recipients and details not fully disclosed.
Table: SUI Token Allocation and Vesting
|Category
|% of Supply
|Initial Unlock
|Cliff
|Vesting Period
|Notes
|Community Reserve
|36.53%
|~29.6%
|1 month
|6.9 years (monthly)
|Managed by Sui Foundation
|Early Contributors
|21.14%
|0%
|1 year
|6 years (monthly)
|17.8% unlock after cliff
|Investors (A & B)
|14.10%
|0%
|1 year
|1-2 years (monthly)
|Series A: 69.4% after cliff; Series B: 33.3% after cliff
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|12.42%
|0%
|6 months
|6.5 years (monthly)
|Core team
|Community Access
|5.82%
|~28.6%
|None
|13 months (monthly)
|Public/whitelisted sales, testers
|Stake Subsidies
|10.00%
|~3.51%
|None
|7 years (monthly)
|Validator/delegator incentives
|Undisclosed Recipients
|~52.2%
|0%
|Until 2033
|Post-2030 unlock
|Details not fully disclosed
Implications and Analysis
- Gradual Supply Increase: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to avoid sudden supply shocks, supporting price stability and long-term network health.
- Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community reserve, emphasizing ecosystem growth and community-driven development.
- Incentive Alignment: Staking rewards and validator subsidies ensure robust network security and active participation.
- Long-Term Commitment: Extended vesting for team, contributors, and investors aligns their interests with the network’s long-term success.
- Transparency: The Sui Foundation provides regular updates and detailed unlock schedules, though some future allocations remain undisclosed.
References for Further Reading
- Sui Tokenomics Whitepaper
- Sui Token Release Schedule
- Sui Community Access Program
Summary
Sui’s token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, multi-year vesting schedules, and a strong focus on ecosystem incentives and gradual distribution. This structure is intended to foster sustainable growth, robust network security, and long-term alignment among all stakeholders.
Tokenomics SUI (SUI): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του SUI (SUI) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός SUI token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα SUI token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του SUI, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του SUI token!
