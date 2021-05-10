Internet Computer (ICP) Tokenomics
Πληροφορίες Internet Computer (ICP)
The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.
Internet Computer (ICP) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Internet Computer (ICP), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Σε βάθος δομή Token Internet Computer (ICP)
Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token ICP. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The initial total token supply of ICP was 469 million.
- Inflationary Rewards: The total supply has increased to approximately 519 million (as of May 28, 2024) through two main inflationary reward mechanisms:
- Node Provider Rewards: Inflationary ICP rewards are used to compensate node providers, determined by the Network Nervous System (NNS).
- Governance Rewards: ICP holders who stake tokens in neurons and participate in governance receive rewards, which are also inflationary.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|% Allocation
|Unlocking Mechanism
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock Granularity
|Amount per Period
|Unique Unlock Periods
|DFINITY Foundation
|23.86%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2021-05-10
|instant
|126,684,670
|1
|Team Members
|18%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2021-05-10
|instant
|95,571,000
|1
|Early Contributors
|9.5%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2021-05-10
|instant
|50,440,250
|1
|Internet Computer Association
|4.26%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2021-05-10
|instant
|22,618,470
|1
|Strategic Partnerships
|3.79%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2021-05-10
|instant
|20,123,005
|1
|Advisors and Other Third-Parties
|2.4%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2021-05-10
|instant
|12,742,800
|1
|Node Operators
|0.22%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2021-05-10
|instant
|1,168,090
|1
|Initial Community and Developer
|0.48%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2021-05-10
|instant
|2,548,560
|1
|Community Airdrop
|0.8%
|1 month cliff, then 12-month vesting
|2021-06-10
|monthly
|4,247,600
|12
|Pre-Sale
|4.96%
|1 month cliff, then 12-month vesting
|2021-06-10
|monthly
|26,335,120
|12
- TGE: Token Generation Event
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ICP is staked in "neurons" via the NNS application. Staked ICP must be locked for a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 8 years to receive voting power and propose governance changes.
- Voting power is determined by the amount of ICP staked, the length of the dissolve delay (lock period), and the age of the neuron (how long it has been staked).
- Rewards are distributed to neuron holders for participating in governance.
- Network Operations: ICP can be converted into "cycles," which are used to pay for computation and storage on the network (fueling canisters, the Internet Computer's smart contracts).
- Ecosystem Utility: ICP is used in dapps, for NFT purchases, tipping, and other ecosystem activities.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking in Neurons: ICP holders can lock tokens in neurons for governance participation.
- Minimum Lock: 6 months (grants a 1.06x dissolve delay bonus)
- Maximum Lock: 8 years (grants a 2x dissolve delay bonus)
- Age Bonus: Up to 1.25x for neurons locked for 4 years or more
- Neuron Commands: Users can start or stop dissolving (unlocking) at any time, increase the dissolve delay, or disburse ICP once the lock period ends.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlocks: Most allocations (DFINITY Foundation, Team, Early Contributors, etc.) were unlocked 100% at TGE (May 10, 2021).
- Vested Allocations: Community Airdrop and Pre-Sale had a 1-month cliff followed by 12 months of monthly vesting, starting June 10, 2021.
- Staked ICP: Unlocking is determined by the dissolve delay set by the user (6 months to 8 years). Once the dissolve delay reaches zero, the neuron can be disbursed and ICP withdrawn.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial supply + inflationary rewards (node provider & governance rewards)
|Allocation
|See detailed table above
|Usage
|Governance (staking, voting), network operations (cycles), ecosystem utility
|Incentives
|Governance rewards, node provider rewards
|Locking
|Neurons: 6 months to 8 years, with dissolve delay and age bonuses
|Unlocking
|TGE for most, 1-month cliff + 12-month vesting for some, user-defined for staked ICP
Key Takeaways:
- ICP's economics are designed to incentivize long-term participation in governance and network operation.
- The locking and unlocking mechanisms are flexible, allowing users to choose their commitment period and corresponding rewards.
- Most tokens were unlocked at launch, with a minority subject to vesting schedules.
- Ongoing inflation supports network security and governance participation.
Tokenomics Internet Computer (ICP): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Internet Computer (ICP) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός ICP token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα ICP token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του ICP, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του ICP token!
Πώς να Αγοράσετε ICP
Ενδιαφέρεστε να προσθέσετε Internet Computer (ICP) στο χαρτοφυλάκιό σας; Η MEXC υποστηρίζει διάφορες μεθόδους αγοράς ICP, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των πιστωτικών καρτών, των τραπεζικών μεταφορών και των συναλλαγών peer-to-peer. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC κάνει την αγορά crypto εύκολη και ασφαλή.
Internet Computer (ICP) Ιστορικό τιμών
Η ανάλυση του ιστορικού των τιμών ICP βοηθά τους χρήστες να κατανοήσουν τις προηγούμενες κινήσεις της αγοράς, τα βασικά επίπεδα στήριξης/αντίστασης και τα μοτίβα μεταβλητότητας. Είτε παρακολουθείτε τα υψηλά όλων των εποχών είτε εντοπίζετε τάσεις, τα ιστορικά δεδομένα αποτελούν κρίσιμο μέρος της πρόβλεψης των τιμών και της τεχνικής ανάλυσης.
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής ICP
Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το ICP; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του ICP συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.
Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;
Η MEXC είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία ανταλλακτήρια crypto στον κόσμο, το οποίο εμπιστεύονται εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ξεκινήσετε τις συναλλαγές σε crypto.
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.
Αγόρασε Internet Computer (ICP)
Ποσό
1 ICP = 5.445 USD