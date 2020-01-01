Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomics

Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomics

Ανακαλύψτε σημαντικές πληροφορίες για το Zero1 Labs (DEAI), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της προσφοράς token, του μοντέλου διανομής και των δεδομένων της αγοράς σε πραγματικό χρόνο.
USD

Πληροφορίες Zero1 Labs (DEAI)

Zero1 Labs is the first inclusive Proof-of-Stake-based Decentralized Artificial Intelligence (“DeAI”) ecosystem committed to fostering AI innovation through our Zero Construct Program (ZCP).

Επίσημη ιστοσελίδα:
https://z1labs.ai/
Whitepaper (Λευκή Βίβλος):
https://docs.z1labs.ai/
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x1495bc9e44Af1F8BCB62278D2bEC4540cF0C05ea

Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών

Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για Zero1 Labs (DEAI), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.

Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς:
$ 5.88M
$ 5.88M$ 5.88M
Συνολική προμήθεια:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
$ 91.22M
$ 91.22M$ 91.22M
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
$ 64.49M
$ 64.49M$ 64.49M
Ρεκόρ υψηλότερης τιμής:
$ 1.1111
$ 1.1111$ 1.1111
Ρεκόρ χαμηλότερης τιμής:
$ 0.04008505571376944
$ 0.04008505571376944$ 0.04008505571376944
Τρέχουσα τιμή:
$ 0.06449
$ 0.06449$ 0.06449

Σε βάθος δομή Token Zero1 Labs (DEAI)

Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token DEAI. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.

Overview

Zero1 Labs is a decentralized AI platform with its native token, DEAI, designed to power a privacy-centric, community-driven ecosystem for decentralized AI (DeAI) applications. The token economics of DEAI are structured to incentivize participation, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and fair distribution.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Name: DEAI
  • Blockchain: Multi-chain (EVM, Solana, and others)
  • Initial Listing: DEAI was listed on exchanges such as LCX in November 2024, indicating the start of public trading and broader distribution.
  • Supply Schedule: Specific details on the total supply and emission curve are not publicly disclosed in the available sources. There is no evidence of a fixed or deflationary supply schedule, nor a detailed breakdown of initial minting or ongoing emissions.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table is not available, the following mechanisms and programs are confirmed:

Allocation ProgramDescription
Community ProgramOver $2 million in DEAI allocated for community rewards, distributed via social and content engagement campaigns.
Staking IncentivesDEAI holders can stake tokens to earn APY and additional ecosystem incentives.
Early Supporter IncentivesEarly participants and supporters are eligible for special rewards and allocations.
Ecosystem GrowthIncentives for developers, node runners, and contributors to build and maintain DeAI apps.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

DEAI is designed to be the core utility and incentive token within the Zero1 Labs ecosystem:

  • Staking: Users can stake DEAI to earn APY (10–15% depending on lock duration) and additional ZCP (Zero Construct Program) incentives, which can range from 30% to 150% APY.
  • Governance: Staked DEAI grants governance rights, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and protocol upgrades.
  • Ecosystem Participation: DEAI is used to access and utilize DeAI tools, participate in testnets, and engage in on-chain tasks.
  • Community Engagement: Points-based systems reward users for social engagement, content creation, referrals, and participation in incentivized testnets.
  • Developer Incentives: Developers and node operators are rewarded in DEAI for contributing to the ecosystem, validating data, and running infrastructure.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock Periods: Users can choose to lock DEAI for different durations (e.g., 3 or 6 months) to receive higher APY and additional incentives.
  • Withdrawal Timeout: After unstaking, there is a 10-day withdrawal timeout before tokens become available.
  • Linear Vesting: Staking rewards and incentives are distributed via linear vesting over the chosen lock period.
  • Community Program Snapshots: For certain community reward programs, eligibility is determined by snapshots taken before the program launch, ensuring fair distribution to active participants.

Unlocking Time

  • Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal 10 days after an unstaking request.
  • Community Rewards: Distributed after program completion, based on engagement and snapshot eligibility.
  • No Public Vesting Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, investor, or foundation allocations as of the latest available data.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuancePublic listing (Nov 2024), no detailed emission curve disclosed
AllocationCommunity rewards, staking, ecosystem incentives, early supporter programs
Usage/IncentiveStaking, governance, ecosystem participation, developer/node rewards, social engagement
Locking3/6 month staking options, linear vesting, 10-day withdrawal timeout
UnlockingPost-staking: 10 days; Community rewards: after program; No public team/investor vesting info

Additional Insights

  • Community-Centric: Zero1 Labs emphasizes decentralization and community ownership, with no mention of traditional VC allocations.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The tokenomics are designed to bootstrap early adoption, incentivize meaningful participation, and reward both users and builders.
  • Transparency: While the incentive and usage mechanisms are well-documented, the lack of a detailed public allocation and vesting schedule is a limitation for full transparency.

Limitations

  • No official, detailed allocation or vesting table is available in public sources as of August 2025.
  • The supply schedule and total supply are not explicitly disclosed.
  • Team and investor vesting details are not published.

For the most up-to-date and detailed information, consult the Zero1 Labs documentation or their official website.

Tokenomics Zero1 Labs (DEAI): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης

Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του Zero1 Labs (DEAI) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.

Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:

Συνολική προμήθεια:

Ο μέγιστος αριθμός DEAI token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.

Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:

Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.

Μέγιστη παροχή:

Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα DEAI token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.

FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):

Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.

Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:

Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.

Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;

Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.

Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.

Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.

Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.

Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του DEAI, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του DEAI token!

