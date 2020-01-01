ARC (ARC) Tokenomics
Πληροφορίες ARC (ARC)
ARC is an innovative technology company committed to revolutionizing Web3 through its AI-powered Reactor, comprehensive DeFi ecosystem, and dApp store.
ARC (ARC) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για ARC (ARC), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Σε βάθος δομή Token ARC (ARC)
Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token ARC. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.
Overview
AI Rig Complex (ARC) is an advanced AI agent framework developed in Rust, designed for modular, scalable, and high-performance AI development within blockchain environments. The ARC token is the native currency of the platform, facilitating ecosystem growth, incentivizing participation, and aligning community interests.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Circulating Supply: 90% of the ARC token supply was made available and circulating from the start of the project. This is an unusually high initial float compared to most crypto projects, which often have extended vesting and gradual unlocks.
- Token Launcher Platform: ARC introduced a token launcher platform called ARC Forge, in partnership with Meteora and Jupiter. This platform is designed to facilitate new project launches and route liquidity through the ARC token, supporting ecosystem expansion and value accrual.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Initial % of Supply
|Notes
|Circulating
|90%
|Available from launch; reflects a strong community and market focus
|Team/Reserves
|10% (implied)
|Not explicitly detailed, but inferred from the high circulating ratio
- The allocation is designed to ensure fair distribution and strong community alignment, with the vast majority of tokens accessible to the market and users from the outset.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Utility: ARC tokens are used for transaction fees, governance, and as the primary medium of exchange within the ARC ecosystem.
- Value Accrual: The ARC token accrues value as more projects launch via ARC Forge, with liquidity and utility routed through the token.
- Incentives: The high initial circulating supply and open access are intended to foster rapid adoption, community participation, and ecosystem growth. The ARC team filters for quality projects on ARC Forge, aiming to maintain high standards and sustainable value accrual.
Locking Mechanism
- No Extended Locking: There is no evidence of a traditional vesting or long-term locking mechanism for the majority of the supply. The design choice to circulate 90% of tokens from the start minimizes the risk of large, scheduled unlocks impacting the market.
- Team/Reserve Locking: While not explicitly detailed, the remaining 10% may be reserved for the team, future development, or strategic initiatives, but specifics on lockup or vesting are not provided in available sources.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: 90% of the supply was unlocked and circulating at launch.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no published schedules for future unlocks or vesting events, indicating a preference for immediate market-driven distribution and transparency.
Strategic Implications and Considerations
- Market Confidence: The high initial float and transparent distribution have contributed to strong market performance and confidence in the ARC token.
- Ecosystem Growth: The ARC Forge platform is positioned to drive further adoption and utility, with a focus on quality over quantity in project launches.
- Risk Profile: The absence of large, future unlocks reduces the risk of sudden supply shocks, but also means most tokens are already in circulation, limiting future incentive levers.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|90% circulating at launch; ARC Forge for new project launches
|Allocation
|90% circulating, 10% implied for team/reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Transaction fees, governance, project launches, value accrual via ARC Forge
|Locking
|No extended locking for majority; possible team/reserve lockup (not detailed)
|Unlocking
|Immediate for 90%; no scheduled future unlocks
Conclusion:
AI Rig Complex (ARC) employs a unique tokenomics model with a very high initial circulating supply, minimal vesting, and a focus on rapid ecosystem growth and community alignment. The ARC Forge platform further enhances utility and value accrual, while the lack of extended lockups or scheduled unlocks provides transparency and reduces supply-side risks. This approach is designed to foster trust, adoption, and sustainable development within the AI and web3 sectors.
Tokenomics ARC (ARC): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του ARC (ARC) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός ARC token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα ARC token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του ARC, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του ARC token!
ARC (ARC) Ιστορικό τιμών
Η ανάλυση του ιστορικού των τιμών ARC βοηθά τους χρήστες να κατανοήσουν τις προηγούμενες κινήσεις της αγοράς, τα βασικά επίπεδα στήριξης/αντίστασης και τα μοτίβα μεταβλητότητας. Είτε παρακολουθείτε τα υψηλά όλων των εποχών είτε εντοπίζετε τάσεις, τα ιστορικά δεδομένα αποτελούν κρίσιμο μέρος της πρόβλεψης των τιμών και της τεχνικής ανάλυσης.
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής ARC
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής ARC

Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το ARC; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του ARC συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.
Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.
