Sync Network (SYNC) Tokenomics
Projects in the decentralized finance space started utilizing stake and proof-of-liquidity mechanics to develop a trustless economy but fundamental flaws have held these projects behind. The SYNC Network addresses these problems and offers a workable solution through tradeable stakes bonding Uniswap liquidity pairs with a fully trustless ERC-20 token (SYNC).
SYNC enables users to earn interest by staking a cyptographic bond to Uniswap liquidity pair tokens (Crypto Bonds).
Crypto Bonds are an NFT (ERC-721) token with collectible attributes, accruing interest rates, and the ability to separately trade and speculate on them within a secondary market.
SYNC Network works to bring stability and risk mitigation to decentralized finance by solidifying a guarantee on holding liquidity pairs for an extended period of time. The Sync Network can help build a needed, stable foundation for the DeFi space and a fully functioning, more robust trustless economy.
-- The SYNC Network is composed of two main contracts: the SYNC ERC-20 contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond investors.
Despite being a long-term investment, Crypto Bonds do not share anything in common with traditional finance bonds. The name comes from the bonding of liquidity pairs and our own token. Crypto Bonds introduce proof of long-term position in DeFi liquidity pools, and will naturally strengthen the core of DeFi finance as a whole. They are a tradeable, long-term (90 days - 3 years) stake - bonding Uniswap liquidity-pair tokens together with SYNC.
Deflation of the currency happens when Crypto Bonds are created, burning SYNC from the total supply. Using a Crypto Bond, an investor is able to lock liquidity-pair tokens with the corresponding dollar-to-dollar value in SYNC at some guaranteed interest rate of SYNC upon maturation. Dividend paying versions are also available. Therefore, this occurs in inflation, minting the principle plus interest.
Crypto Bond Interest Rates SYNC balances itself through daily, self-correcting interest rates. Interest rates of bonds depends on three factors.
- Total supply of sync in the market.
- Duration of bond
- Total bonded amount of that liquidity pair token
Please see the full whitepaper and website https://www.syncbond.com for more information.
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Sync Network (SYNC), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Sync Network (SYNC) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Sync Network (SYNC) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von SYNC-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele SYNC-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von SYNC verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des SYNC -Tokens!
SYNC Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich SYNC entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose SYNC kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
