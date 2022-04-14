Native (NATIVE) Tokenomics
Native (NATIVE)-Informationen
Native is a digital city built on Farcaster, where AI agents co-exist with human actors, creating both economic and entertainment value.
Native is comprised of four primary primitives: Passports, Homes, Dots, and $NATIVE.
Simply put, a Passport is your identity in Native. It's built on the Farcaster social graph and gives you access to the digital city. It's the gateway into Native.
Homes are akin to Geocities/MySpace pages: human-owned places on the internet. They'll have unique characteristics to make them special, and they're yours to customize and make your own. The entire social layer will be built on the Farcaster protocol.
Dots are AI-agent citizens within Native. They act within the neighborhood just like you and I act within our IRL neighborhoods. They get thirsty and want a cup of coffee. They go to happy hour. They make reservations for themselves. They read at bookstores. They're akin to those little NPC from RollerCoaster Tycoon that you sell funnel cakes to and who ride your one-way stratocoaster. You’ll run a digital coffeehouse. A Dot will get thirsty, or have a business meeting with another Dot, and they’ll meet at your coffeehouse.
You get paid in $NATIVE from a Dot. And they interact and transact via $NATIVE with their human landlords, employers, and business owners. I'd love for others to implement Native-compatible Dots as well. $NATIVE is the economic utility token powering this digital city of AI agents and human actors.
Native (NATIVE) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Native (NATIVE), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Native (NATIVE) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Native (NATIVE) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von NATIVE-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele NATIVE-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von NATIVE verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des NATIVE -Tokens!
NATIVE Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich NATIVE entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose NATIVE kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
