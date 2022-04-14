EGG (EGG) Tokenomics
EGG (EGG)-Informationen
Egg is a decentralized meme coin that pays homage to the viral Instagram egg of 2019, with an ambitious goal to flip Pepe as the reigning meme in the crypto space. As it embarks on this exciting journey, Egg aims to become the most viral meme on the Solana blockchain. Serving as a playful and entertaining cryptocurrency, Egg offers a unique platform for community engagement and rewards. Its standout utility lies in enabling users to participate in meme battles, providing both entertainment and potential rewards. With its presence across multiple chains and a community-driven ethos, Egg is more than just a meme coin; it's a lighthearted yet promising venture for investors and meme enthusiasts looking for a dynamic and engaging experience in the crypto world.
Once upon a time, in the bustling world of cryptocurrencies and internet memes, there was a visionary known as Klaid "MemeMaster" Eggerson. Klaid, the founder and CEO of EGG, was as quirky as he was brilliant. The story goes that one sunny afternoon, while scrolling through social media, Klaid stumbled upon the record-breaking Instagram egg of 2019. As he chuckled at the egg's simplicity yet viral nature, a lightbulb flickered in his mind. "Why not create a meme coin that's just as fun and community-driven?" he thought.
Thus, EGG was born. But here's the twist: Klaid always believed that the true essence of a meme is its ability to belong to everyone and no one at the same time. So, he decided that while he may have cracked the egg, it was the community that would make the omelet.
Klaid is known to say, "I might have laid the first EGG, but it's the community that hatches it." He envisioned EGG as a project where everyone could crack jokes, share laughs, and maybe even make a few bucks along the way.
Egg is built on the Solana blockchain, renowned for its high-speed and low-cost transactions. This technical foundation is key to Egg's ability to offer a seamless and efficient user experience.
EGG (EGG) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für EGG (EGG), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
EGG (EGG) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von EGG (EGG) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von EGG-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele EGG-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von EGG verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des EGG -Tokens!
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.