XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.
The XDC Network's tokenomics are designed to balance utility, incentives, and network growth. This overview synthesizes information available from Messari and project documentation.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Type: The XDC Network uses a fixed maximum supply model for its native XDC token.
- Initial Supply: The network launched with a predetermined total supply, which is not subject to inflation.
- Distribution: Tokens were initially minted at genesis, with no ongoing emissions or mining.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description/Share
|Notes
|Community & Ecosystem
|For grants, development, dApps, and partnership incentives
|Drives ecosystem expansion and innovation.
|Founders & Team
|Allocated at genesis
|Subject to vesting schedules.
|Investors
|Private sale and early backers
|Typically includes lockups and cliffs.
|Validators & Staking
|For incentives and node operators
|Encourages decentralization and security.
|Treasury & Reserve
|Managed by XDC Foundation
|For strategic initiatives and long-term growth.
Exact percentages are not publicly disclosed for all categories, but the structure prioritizes ecosystem development, core incentives, and protocol stability.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: XDC is required to pay transaction fees on the network.
- Staking/Yield: Validators must stake XDC to participate in consensus, earning rewards from transaction fees and network activity.
- Smart Contracts & dApps: Used as gas and for payments within decentralized applications.
- Enterprise Integration: XDC enables tokenization of assets, digital identity, and cross-border settlements, incentivizing enterprise participation.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: Team, founder, and investor allocations are subject to lockups ranging from months to years, generally released gradually according to vesting schedules.
- Validator Minimums: Validators are required to lock a minimum amount of XDC to operate network nodes and receive rewards, which aligns incentives for secure operation.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedules
- Team & Investor Unlocks: Commonly structured with cliffs (initial lockup periods) followed by gradual, linear unlocks (e.g., monthly or quarterly tranches). Typical vesting may last from 1-4 years; exact durations are not fully disclosed but follow standard industry practices.
- No further Issuance: Since there's no ongoing inflation, all unlocks correspond to pre-mined tokens rather than new emissions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed supply at inception; no ongoing issuance or inflation.
|Allocation
|Genesis allocations for community, team, investors, validators, and treasury.
|Usage/Incentives
|Required for fees, staking, governance, dApps, and cross-border payments.
|Locking
|Vesting/lockups for founders, team, investors; staking lockup for validators.
|Unlocking
|Vesting schedules, usually with cliffs and gradual releases. No additional issuance beyond genesis supply.
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The XDC Foundation and broader ecosystem prioritize transparency through regular updates, although some early allocation specifics remain private for competitive or regulatory reasons.
- Incentive Alignment: Staking requirements and ecosystem rewards ensure validators and core contributors remain aligned with long-term growth.
- No Inflation: The allocation structure avoids inflationary pressure, supporting token value stability over time.
Potential Limitations
- The exact breakdown of allocation percentages at genesis and specific unlocking timelines for all categories are not publicly disclosed, limiting precision on those data points.
- Changes to vesting or ecosystem allocation may be managed by protocol governance, subject to community approval.
Conclusion & Implications
XDC Network's tokenomics are designed for sustainability, security, and robust utility across enterprise and DeFi use-cases. The fixed supply, structured allocations, and incentives for both validators and developers encourage long-term engagement and network health. Transparency on unlock schedules and continued ecosystem development remain critical for investor confidence and sustainable growth.
XDC Network (XDC) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von XDC Network (XDC) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von XDC-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele XDC-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
