Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie TRUMP-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP tokens.

1,000,000,000 TRUMP tokens. Initial Mint: Tokens were minted at launch and are being distributed according to a pre-defined vesting and allocation schedule.

Tokens were minted at launch and are being distributed according to a pre-defined vesting and allocation schedule. Bridging: TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is also bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Group % of Total Unlocking Details Liquidity 10% 100M TRUMP, available at launch Public Distribution 10% 100M TRUMP, available at launch Creators & CIC Digital, 1 36% 360M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years Creators & CIC Digital, 2 18% 180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years Creators & CIC Digital, 3 18% 180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years Creators & CIC Digital, 4 4% 40M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years Creators & CIC Digital, 5 2% 20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years Creators & CIC Digital, 6 2% 20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years

Note: CIC Digital LLC (an affiliate of The Trump Organization) and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the supply, subject to the above vesting schedules.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: TRUMP is a meme token intended as a digital collectible and expression of support for the ideals associated with Donald J. Trump. It is not designed as an investment, security, or to provide any financial return.

TRUMP is a meme token intended as a digital collectible and expression of support for the ideals associated with Donald J. Trump. It is not designed as an investment, security, or to provide any financial return. Utility: The token is primarily used for trading and holding. There are no staking, yield, or liquidity provision mechanisms. No dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation are distributed to holders.

The token is primarily used for trading and holding. There are no staking, yield, or liquidity provision mechanisms. No dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation are distributed to holders. Community Engagement: Special events, such as dinners with President Trump, are occasionally offered to top holders as a form of community incentive, but these are not ongoing or protocol-based rewards.

4. Locking Mechanism

Vesting: The majority of tokens allocated to creators and affiliated entities are subject to time-based cliffs and linear daily vesting over two years.

The majority of tokens allocated to creators and affiliated entities are subject to time-based cliffs and linear daily vesting over two years. Cliffs: Depending on the allocation group, cliffs range from 3 to 12 months, after which a portion (10% or 25%) is unlocked, with the remainder released daily.

Depending on the allocation group, cliffs range from 3 to 12 months, after which a portion (10% or 25%) is unlocked, with the remainder released daily. Lockup Extensions: The team has extended some lockups, with tokens from the initial cliff and subsequent three months of daily unlocks remaining locked for an additional 90 days.

5. Unlocking Time

Allocation Group Cliff Period Initial Unlock Vesting Period Daily Linear Unlocks Vesting End Date Creators & CIC Digital, 1 3 months 10% 2 years Yes 2028-01-16 Creators & CIC Digital, 2 6 months 25% 2 years Yes 2028-01-16 Creators & CIC Digital, 3 12 months 25% 2 years Yes 2028-01-16 Creators & CIC Digital, 4 3 months 10% 2 years Yes 2028-01-16 Creators & CIC Digital, 5 6 months 25% 2 years Yes 2028-01-16 Creators & CIC Digital, 6 12 months 25% 2 years Yes 2028-01-16

Unlocking is performed daily and is linear after the cliff period.

Recent lockup extensions have delayed some initial unlocks by an additional 90 days.

6. Additional Notes

No Staking or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning additional tokens or rewards by holding or staking TRUMP.

There are no mechanisms for earning additional tokens or rewards by holding or staking TRUMP. No Platform Utility: TRUMP does not provide access to any platform features or governance.

TRUMP does not provide access to any platform features or governance. Airdrops: Occasional airdrops have been conducted for purchasers of official Trump merchandise.

Summary:

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) is a meme token with a fixed supply and a detailed, time-locked allocation schedule. The vast majority of tokens are subject to multi-year vesting with daily linear unlocks after initial cliff periods. The token is designed for community engagement and digital collectibility, with no built-in financial incentives, staking, or governance features. Unlocking and vesting are strictly enforced, with recent extensions to some lockups for added supply discipline.