TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics
TONCOIN (TON)-Informationen
Abgesehen von der Verarbeitung von Millionen von Transaktionen pro Sekunde hat das Blockchain-basierte Ökosystem von TON alle Chancen, ein echtes Web3.0-Internet mit dezentraler Speicherung, anonymem Netzwerk, DNS, Sofortzahlungen und verschiedenen dezentralen Diensten entstehen zu lassen.
TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für TONCOIN (TON), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von TONCOIN (TON)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie TON-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Overview
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized blockchain platform designed for scalability and high throughput. The token economics of Toncoin are shaped by its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, and evolving deflationary features. Below is a comprehensive breakdown based on the latest available data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: TON launched with an initial supply of 5.00 billion tokens.
- Pre-mine & POW Givers: In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and allocated to 20 "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. These were depleted by June 2022.
- Ongoing Issuance: TON has a 0.60% annual inflation rate. New tokens are minted as block rewards for validators.
- Block Subsidies: 1.7 TON per masterchain block, 1 TON per basechain block.
- Validator Reward Pool: ~40,000 TON per validation cycle (<0.01% of total supply).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Official Public Breakdown: There is no officially disclosed, detailed allocation breakdown from the TON Foundation or Telegram Messenger Inc.
- Current Distribution (as of Nov. 22, 2023):
- Circulating Supply: ~3.45 billion TON (~69% of total supply)
- Top 10 wallets: ~3.14 billion TON (~62.8% of total supply)
- Staked: ~457.3 million TON (~8.98% of total supply) across ~339 validators
- Historical Mining: Early distribution was via mining from POW Givers, now depleted.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Transaction Fees
|TON is used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including storage and computation.
|Staking
|Users can stake TON to become validators (min. 300,000 TON) or nominators (min. 10,000 TON).
|Validator Rewards
|Validators/nominators earn rewards from transaction fees and new token issuance.
|Governance
|TON holders can vote on onchain proposals via the governance portal.
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments within the TON ecosystem.
- Deflationary Mechanism: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing circulating supply over time.
- "Black Hole" Mechanism: Any TON sent to a specific address is destroyed, supporting future deflationary strategies.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator/nominator roles are locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours).
- Locker Smart Contract: Users can voluntarily lock TON for extended periods and receive rewards for doing so.
- Vesting Wallet Toolkit: Available for teams and contributors to manage vesting schedules.
- No Universal Lockup: There is no network-wide lockup or vesting for all tokens; mechanisms are opt-in or role-specific.
Unlocking Time
- POW Givers: All tokens from the initial POW Givers were distributed by June 2022.
- Staking: Unstaking is possible after the end of each validation cycle.
- Locker/Vesting: Unlocking depends on the terms set in the smart contract or vesting agreement.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Supply
|5.00 billion TON
|Current Supply
|~5.09 billion TON (as of Nov. 2023, due to inflation)
|Inflation Rate
|0.60% annually
|Distribution
|Pre-mined, POW Givers, ongoing validator rewards
|Staking Requirement
|300,000 TON (validator), 10,000 TON (nominator)
|Deflationary Feature
|50% of transaction/storage fees burned since June 2023
|Locking Mechanisms
|Staking, voluntary locker contracts, vesting wallets
|Unlocking
|End of validation cycle (staking), contract-specific (locker/vesting)
|Governance
|Onchain voting, DAO Spaces, TEP proposals
|Usage
|Gas fees, staking, governance, payments, ecosystem utility
Additional Notes
- No Claims on Profits: TON does not confer rights to capital, profits, or legal claims in the TON Foundation.
- Governance: Voting power can be weighted by balance or "one wallet, one vote." Proposals require validator approval.
Summary
Toncoin's token economics are characterized by a hybrid of inflationary issuance (for validator rewards) and deflationary mechanisms (fee burning), with flexible staking and locking options. The network's design encourages active participation through staking, governance, and ecosystem utility, while the burn mechanism aims to counterbalance inflation and support long-term value.
For the most up-to-date statistics and burn metrics, users can visit the TonStat website.
TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von TONCOIN (TON) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von TON-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele TON-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von TON verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des TON -Tokens!
So kaufen Sie TON
Möchten Sie TONCOIN (TON) zu Ihrem Portfolio hinzufügen? MEXC unterstützt verschiedene Methoden zum Kauf TON, darunter Kreditkarten, Banküberweisungen und Peer-to-Peer-Handel. Ob Anfänger oder Profi, MEXC macht den Krypto-Kauf einfach und sicher.
TONCOIN (TON)-Preisverlauf
Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von TON hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.
TON Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich TON entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose TON kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.