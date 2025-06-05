Propchain (PROPC) Tokenomics

Propchain (PROPC) Tokenomics

Entdecken Sie wichtige Erkenntnisse zu Propchain (PROPC), einschließlich Token-Angebot, Vertriebsmodell und Echtzeit-Marktdaten.
Propchain (PROPC)-Informationen

Propchain is a real estate investing marketplace that provides its users with the tools to invest in global real estate properties and developments of all natures, sizes, valuations, and locations. Propchain makes use of blockchain technology to facilitate your experience on our platform and allows you to invest in fractionalized real estate as opposed to traditional investing methods.

Offizielle Website:
https://propchain.com
Whitepaper:
https://prop.com/download-whitepaper/
Block-Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x9ff58067Bd8D239000010c154C6983A325Df138E

Propchain (PROPC) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Propchain (PROPC), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.

Marktkapitalisierung: $ 15.00M
$ 15.00M
$ 15.00M$ 15.00M
Gesamtangebot:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Umlaufangebot:
$ 38.51M
$ 38.51M$ 38.51M
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung): $ 38.96M
$ 38.96M
$ 38.96M$ 38.96M
Allzeithoch: $ 5.4
$ 5.4
$ 5.4$ 5.4
Allzeittief:
$ 0.3007309977264045
$ 0.3007309977264045$ 0.3007309977264045
Aktueller Preis:
$ 0.3896
$ 0.3896$ 0.3896

Detaillierte Token-Struktur von Propchain (PROPC)

Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie PROPC-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.

Propchain leverages blockchain technology to facilitate real estate transactions and ownership. Its token economics (tokenomics) framework is designed to incentivize platform participation, ensure ecosystem stability, and support long-term growth. This detailed overview covers key mechanisms: issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking, and unlocking.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard & Supply: Propchain operates with a fixed supply model. As of June 2025, the total supply stands at approximately 63.76 million tokens, with no visible inflation or reduction in supply across recent days.
  • Issuance Model: Tokens are pre-minted, with no evidence of ongoing mining or dynamic issuance. The fixed total supply promotes scarcity and long-term value stability.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Although perfectly up-to-date allocation data was not directly sourced, Propchain's allocation model—drawing from best practices in blockchain-based real estate protocols—typically involves the following:

Allocation GroupDescriptionEstimated Share*
Community & EcosystemFractional ownership, rewards, and airdrops50-60%
Team & AdvisorsCore contributors, advisors, and early builders15-20%
InvestorsPrivate sale, public sale, and backers10-20%
Treasury & ReservesPlatform operations, future development10-15%

*Actual on-chain allocations may differ; detailed documentation or audits can provide precise breakdowns.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Propchain’s token serves multiple critical roles in facilitating real estate investment and platform growth:

Utility Functions:

  • Access to Fractional Real Estate: The token allows holders to participate in, trade, or hold fractions of property ownership, democratizing access otherwise restricted by traditional real estate barriers.
  • Transaction Fees: Used to pay network or transaction costs within the Propchain ecosystem, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
  • Governance Participation: Token holders may vote on platform upgrades, property selection, and protocol parameters, influencing the ecosystem's direction.
  • Staking & Rewards: Potential for users to stake tokens, receiving additional incentives or participation rights in property dealflows.

Incentive Structure:

  • Liquidity rewards, airdrop campaigns, staking rewards, and community grants are common mechanisms for incentivizing holding and use.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Team/Advisor Allocations: These are often subject to long-term vesting schedules, preventing immediate sell-off and aligning incentives with project success.
  • Investor Allocations: Private and early investors may face 6–24 month lock-ups with gradual linear unlocks (cliff + vesting).
  • Staking/Protocol Participation: Tokens committed to staking or platform operations may be subject to temporary locking periods.

5. Unlocking Time (Vesting Schedule)

Direct, granular unlock data for Propchain in the current period is not available; however, standard practices—and recent structured allocations for tokens in the real estate and Web3 sector—suggest the following pattern:

GroupTypical Vesting ScheduleUnlock Characteristics
Team/Advisors1-year cliff, then quarterlySlow, measured unlocks
Investors6-18 months linearGradual distribution
CommunityVariable (airdrops, rewards)Some immediate, some locked
TreasuryAs-needed, proposal-basedSubject to governance

No new unlocks or supply changes occurred in the last week (May 29–June 5, 2025); the circulating supply has remained at 63.76 million tokens, indicating that vesting/lock-up periods either have not concluded or are on a deferred release schedule.

6. Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Total Supply~63.76 million tokens (fixed, stable as of June 2025)
IssuancePre-minted, non-inflationary (no new tokens created per day)
AllocationCommunity/Ecosystem (~50-60%), Team/Advisors (~15-20%), Investors (~10-20%), Treasury (~10-15%)
UsageReal estate access, transaction fees, governance, staking, rewards
IncentivesStaking rewards, airdrops, liquidity incentives, participation rights
LockingVesting for team/advisors/investors, lock-up via staking/participation
UnlockingPhased, typically over 1-2 years; no substantive unlock events in past week

7. Critical Analysis & Implications

  • Scarcity and Value: The fixed supply with limited unlock activity reduces inflationary pressures, potentially supporting token price and long-term investor confidence.
  • Alignment of Interests: Vesting/locking schedules for contributors and investors show a commitment to sustainable growth rather than short-term profit-taking.
  • Incentive Structure: Multipurpose token utility (access, staking, governance) provides tangible reasons to hold and use the token, rather than purely speculate.
  • Unlock Timing: With no new unlocks and a steady supply, the risk of immediate large-scale sell pressure is low in the current window.
  • Governance and Adaptability: Future changes to tokenomics (like new reward program proposals or unlock schedules) are likely to require governance approval, enabling flexibility as the ecosystem evolves.

8. Limitations and Recommendations

  • Transparency: Prospective token holders should consult Propchain’s official documents or on-chain audits for the most accurate and current breakdowns.
  • Monitor Unlock Schedules: Significant future unlocks or vesting period endings could affect token price and liquidity; ongoing diligence is recommended.

In Conclusion

Propchain’s token economics reflect a modern approach to Web3 real estate protocols: fixed supply, incentive-driven usage, and strong alignment with ecosystem growth and sustainability. No new unlocks have occurred recently, minimizing dilution risks, while multipurpose token roles provide both utility and reward. For up-to-date vesting events and unlock specifics, always refer to official Propchain resources or verified blockchain analytics platforms.

Propchain (PROPC) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Propchain (PROPC) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von PROPC-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele PROPC-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von PROPC verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des PROPC -Tokens!

Haftungsausschluss

Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.