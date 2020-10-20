Injective (INJ) Tokenomics
Injective (INJ)-Informationen
Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.
Injective (INJ) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Injective (INJ), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von Injective (INJ)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie INJ-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Overview
Injective (INJ) is the native utility and governance token powering the Injective Protocol, an interoperable layer-1 blockchain for DeFi applications. The protocol's tokenomics are designed for ecosystem growth, security, and robust decentralization, leveraging both inflationary and deflationary mechanisms.
Token Allocation
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description
|Ecosystem Development
|36%
|Growth, partnerships, incentives
|Team
|20%
|Founders, core contributors
|Private Sale
|17%
|Early private investors
|Community Growth
|10%
|Rewards, grants, user incentives
|Binance Launchpad
|9%
|Public sale
|Seed Sale
|6%
|Early backers
|Advisors
|2%
|Strategic and technical advisors
- Soft Cap: Initially set at 100 million INJ; actual supply is slightly inflationary (e.g., ~76.4 million as of late 2023).
Issuance Mechanism
- Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS): INJ must be staked by validators to secure the network and produce blocks. In return, validators receive block rewards paid in INJ.
- Inflation/Deflation:
- Inflation: New INJ tokens are minted as rewards for validators and for incentives (e.g., liquidity mining).
- Deflation: Protocol regularly burns a portion of fees and trading commissions, counteracting inflation and helping anchor the supply around the 100 million target.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in the validator and delegator system, securing the blockchain.
- Governance: Holders can deposit 500 INJ to propose onchain governance changes. Any staked INJ holder can vote on all protocol parameters, fund allocation, and module upgrades.
- Ecosystem Utility:
- Gas Fees: INJ is used to pay gas/transaction fees across the network.
- Medium of Exchange: Used for swap/trading in DEXs, peer-to-peer transactions, NFTs, and lending protocols.
- User/Crowd Incentives:
- Open Liquidity Program: Ongoing, distributes regular rewards (e.g., 60,000 INJ/epoch as of November 2023).
- Trade and Earn: 7 million INJ allocated; traders earn rewards for protocol usage.
- Insurance Fund Participation: Users can underwrite market-specific insurance funds, earning a share of any liquidation profits.
Locking, Vesting, and Unlocking
INJ distribution to private investors, team, advisors, and ecosystem allocations is subjected to structured vesting with a cliff schedule:
|Unlock Date
|Recipient
|Group
|Amount (INJ)
|Unlock Type
|2022-11-20
|Ecosystem Development
|Treasury & Ecosystem
|2,860,000
|Cliff
|2023-01-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2023-01-20
|Advisors
|Team Advisors
|333,333
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2023-07-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2024-01-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2020-10-20
|Binance Launchpad
|Public Investors
|9,000,000
|Cliff
|2021-04-20
|Private Sale
|Private Investors
|5,556,667
|Cliff
|2021-05-20
|Seed Sale
|Public Investors
|2,000,000
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
All major allocations (team, advisors, private/seed sale, ecosystem) follow similar cliff-based vesting with staged unlocks between 2020–2024.
Locking and Unlocking Details
- Cliff Vesting: Most allocations have a cliff (tokens are locked until a certain date, then unlocked in stages).
- Long-Term Vesting: Extended lockups for team and strategic stakeholders to align incentives.
- Ecosystem and Community pools: Continuous and staged unlocks, distributed via on-chain governance for ecosystem programs and incentives.
- Private/Public Sale Unlocks: Historically released in chunks at predetermined intervals matching strategic timelines.
Additional Design Features
- Permissionless Market Creation: Any holder can pay INJ to propose or list new markets, subject to (optional) governance approval.
- Insurance Mechanisms: Separate insurance funds for each market, funded by INJ contributors via underwriter pools.
Conclusion & Implications
Injective's tokenomics demonstrate a sophisticated balance of incentives for early backers, the core team, ecosystem growth, and protocol security. The interplay of inflationary and deflationary pressures, alongside robust vesting and staged unlocks, is aimed at sustainable growth and community alignment.
- Pros:
- Strong incentives for developers, liquidity providers, and traders.
- Well-designed staking/governance ensures security and decentralization.
- Burn mechanisms can support long-term price appreciation by counteracting inflation.
-
Potential Risks:
- Staged unlocks (2020-2024) could trigger supply increases; however, vesting structures are fairly industry-standard.
- Governance and incentive programs depend on sustained user/market participation.
Overall, Injective brings a comprehensive, modern DeFi-focused approach to token economics—balancing immediate participation with durable, long-term protocol health and decentralized governance.
Injective (INJ) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Injective (INJ) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von INJ-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele INJ-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von INJ verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des INJ -Tokens!
So kaufen Sie INJ
Möchten Sie Injective (INJ) zu Ihrem Portfolio hinzufügen? MEXC unterstützt verschiedene Methoden zum Kauf INJ, darunter Kreditkarten, Banküberweisungen und Peer-to-Peer-Handel. Ob Anfänger oder Profi, MEXC macht den Krypto-Kauf einfach und sicher.
Injective (INJ)-Preisverlauf
Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von INJ hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.
INJ Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich INJ entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose INJ kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.