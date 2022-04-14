Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie DEEP-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.

Below is a comprehensive analysis of the token economics for DeepBook Protocol, focused on its issuance mechanism, allocation mechanism, usage and incentive mechanism, lock-up mechanism, and unlocking time.

1. Issuance Mechanism

As of the latest available information:

DeepBook Protocol operates natively on the Sui blockchain and leverages the SUI token.

Participation in DeepBook (e.g., creating trading pools) requires users to pay a one-time fee in SUI tokens (currently set at 100 SUI per pool creation).

There is no public evidence of a unique DeepBook-issued token ; the protocol’s economics are closely tied with SUI token’s mechanisms.

; the protocol’s economics are closely tied with SUI token’s mechanisms. Future governance or changes to issuance could be implemented using SUI’s native on-chain voting and governance model, though no governance process for DeepBook or SUI governance via DeepBook has been launched yet.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Since DeepBook does not appear to issue its own token, allocation primarily refers to SUI tokens utilized within the protocol .

. Pool creation and potential protocol upgrades rely on SUI payments from users. The final destination or use case for the SUI tokens collected as pool creation fees has not been publicly detailed .

. In the broader Sui network, SUI tokens are allocated to network participants through a range of mechanisms (including staking, validator rewards, ecosystem incentives) but DeepBook-specific allocations are not documented.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Usage: SUI tokens are required to: Create pools (paying a one-time fee) Participate as a validator (staking)

SUI tokens are required to: Incentives: SUI tokens may be used as potential rewards for validators/delegators in the Sui network, which DeepBook indirectly benefits from as a network-native dApp. There are no unique DeepBook-specific staking, rewards, or profit-sharing mechanisms reported.

SUI tokens may be used as potential rewards for validators/delegators in the Sui network, which DeepBook indirectly benefits from as a network-native dApp. There are no unique DeepBook-specific staking, rewards, or profit-sharing mechanisms reported. No direct “profit-sharing,” “revenue distribution,” or other distinctive incentive mechanisms unique to DeepBook have been confirmed. (Revenue generated from protocol usage, if any, is not yet scheduled for redistribution or specific allocation.)

4. Lock-Up Mechanism

No evidence exists of a specific DeepBook token, vesting schedule, or lock-up event.

SUI staking on the Sui network (which underpins DeepBook’s operation) involves locking SUI tokens for validator participation, with minimums and lock lengths determined by network governance. This is network-wide and not unique to DeepBook.

5. Unlocking Time

No documented DeepBook-specific token vesting or unlocking schedule exists.

exists. Any unlocking or vesting relevant to DeepBook would inherit from broader SUI token economics—such as SUI’s validator staking lock/unlock periods (if applicable). As pool creation requires a one-time SUI payment, this has no specific lock/unlock schedule.

Summary Table

Mechanism DeepBook Protocol (as of Jun 2025) Issuance No DeepBook-native token; uses SUI Allocation SUI paid for pool creation; undisclosed use Usage & Incentives Requires SUI for pool creation; no unique DeepBook incentive Lock-up None specific; follows SUI staking if validating Unlocking None specific; follows SUI staking periods if applicable

Nuances & Implications

Lack of DeepBook-Native Token: At time of analysis, DeepBook Protocol does not introduce a standalone token with its own economic policy; it leverages SUI as the medium for all value transfer within the protocol.

At time of analysis, DeepBook Protocol does not introduce a standalone token with its own economic policy; it leverages SUI as the medium for all value transfer within the protocol. Fee Usage Unclear: The destination and eventual use or burn of the SUI paid in DeepBook fees remains undisclosed, representing a potential transparency issue.

The destination and eventual use or burn of the SUI paid in DeepBook fees remains undisclosed, representing a potential transparency issue. Upgradeable Model: If governance is enabled in the future (either for Sui or DeepBook), mechanisms such as SUI-based voting, treasury allocations, or protocol incentives could be implemented via on-chain proposals.

If governance is enabled in the future (either for Sui or DeepBook), mechanisms such as SUI-based voting, treasury allocations, or protocol incentives could be implemented via on-chain proposals. No Unique Vesting/Unlocks: Investors should be aware that current DeepBook participation does not expose them to typical protocol token distribution schedules, vesting, or unlocks beyond those inherent in SUI network operations.

Recommendations

Monitor Sui and DeepBook official channels for future updates, especially with respect to protocol upgrades, fee destination, and the introduction of any DeepBook-native token or incentive program.

for future updates, especially with respect to protocol upgrades, fee destination, and the introduction of any DeepBook-native token or incentive program. For protocol participants: All risk/reward exposures are currently tied to SUI token holding and the general health of the Sui network, not to DeepBook-specific economic structures.

Note: This summary is based on the best available research as of June 2025. Should the protocol issue a native token or update its economic structure, the above facts may change accordingly.