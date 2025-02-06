BERA (BERA) Tokenomics
BERA (BERA)-Informationen
Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.
BERA (BERA) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für BERA (BERA), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von BERA (BERA)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie BERA-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Berachain introduces a unique three-token system and an incentive design called Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), aiming to optimize DeFi liquidity, chain security, and governance. Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown addressing each aspect of tokenomics—including issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking mechanism, and unlock details—supported by the most recent data and analysis.
1. Token System Overview
|Token
|Symbol
|Type
|Role
|Berachain
|BERA
|Gas
|Native asset; transaction fees, on/off-chain settlements
|Berachain Governance Token
|BGT
|Governance/Inflation
|Non-transferable PoS/governance token; controls emissions
|Honey
|HONEY
|Stablecoin
|Used in core DeFi protocols (DEX, lending, perps)
2. Issuance Mechanism
- BGT (Governance/Stake Token)
- Issuance: Earned solely as rewards for providing liquidity to selected pools—there is no public sale or direct purchase of BGT.
- Inflation/Emissions: BGT is emitted according to governance direction; emissions flow to liquidity pools voted upon by BGT holders—similar to Curve’s “veTokenomics.”
- Unique feature: Not transferable or tradable; crucial for security (staking) and governance.
- BERA (Gas Token)
- Issuance: Created solely by burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio, making its total supply dependent on BGT burned by users.
- Implication: Gas token supply is always matched by BGT removal, aligning network incentives and limiting inflation risks.
- HONEY (Stablecoin)
- Issuance: Minted by swapping USDC at a 1:1 peg; acts as a stable asset for DeFi operations.
- Collateral: Fully backed by off-chain/bridged USDC.
3. Allocation Mechanism
Recent Example: Token Unlocks (2025)
|Date
|Recipient
|Amount BERA
|Notes
|2025-02-06
|Airdrop
|34,480,000
|Genesis/community
|2025-02-06
|Ecosystem & R&D
|47,500,000
|Foundation/Dev Funds
|2025-03-06 — 2025-04-22
|Airdrop (daily tranches)
|729,836/day (over 50+ days)
|Progressive community unlocking
- Airdrop: A significant initial allocation channeled to early adopters and community contributors over a rolling schedule (see below).
- Ecosystem: Dedicated fund for development, research, R&D, and ecosystem growth.
- Emission via DeFi: Ongoing issuance of BGT as rewards for liquidity provided across various pools.
4. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance (BGT):
- Users (delegators) earn BGT by providing liquidity, delegating to validators, and participating in ecosystem activities.
- BGT can be delegated to validators to secure the chain and receive further emissions (yield).
- Bribe mechanism: dApps and protocols can incentivize BGT holders to allocate emissions to their liquidity pools (aligning with Curve/veTokenomics).
- Transaction Fees (BERA):
- BERA is the only gas asset for all on-chain operations (transactions, contract execution).
- DeFi Collateral (HONEY):
- Used for lending, DEX trading, and perpetual protocols; central to Berachain-native DeFi.
- Liquidity-Driven Security: More capital in DeFi = greater security incentives, tightly integrating TVL and network security.
- Bribes/Incentives: Protocols can offer additional incentives to BGT holders to direct liquidity mining towards their pools.
5. Locking Mechanism
- BGT (Non-transferable):
- Cannot be bought, sold, or transferred; only earned.
- Can be irreversibly burned 1:1 for BERA.
- Locked for staking/delegation to validators for PoS security and governance—no time-based vesting, but “locked up” in practice due to its role in network security and governance.
- Airdropped Tokens:
- Some community airdrops are released via daily tranches (proportional vesting over time), e.g., 729,836 BERA tokens per day over several weeks post-launch.
Unlock Schedule (Recent Data)
|Date Range
|Recipient
|Daily Unlock (BERA)
|Mechanism
|2025-03-06~04-22
|Airdrop
|729,836
|Gradual unlock
|2025-02-06
|Airdrop
|34,480,000
|Genesis unlock
|2025-02-06
|Ecosystem/R&D
|47,500,000
|Immediate unlock
6. Unlocking Time
- Airdrop Distribution:
- Begins with a major launch unlock, then continues with daily unlock tranches for a steady distribution, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
- This progressive release supports ecosystem stability and incentivizes continued community involvement.
- Ecosystem/Dev Unlocks:
- Released at genesis to empower immediate development, partnerships, and R&D.
7. Design Implications & Risks
- Positive Feedback Loop: The PoL model incentivizes TVL and liquidity, which in turn supports validator rewards and thus network security.
- Antiplutocracy Challenge: Concentration risk—since only liquidity providers earn BGT and BGT is non-transferable, early and large providers may dominate governance long-term.
- Protocol Integration: Enshrined protocols (native DEX, lending, perps) receive a majority of emissions, which may challenge the incentive for new protocol launches unless they implement superior incentives or capture substantial user attention.
Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics (2025)
|Aspects
|BERA (Gas Token)
|BGT (Governance Token)
|HONEY (Stablecoin)
|Issuance
|Minted by burning BGT
|Earned via emissions for liquidity, validator participation
|Minted by swapping USDC
|Allocation
|Airdrops, ecosystem, burn-mint
|Direct emission to liquidity providers
|Protocol-specific allocation
|Usage/Incentive
|Gas/fees; all txs
|Governance, validator selection, emissions voting, bribes
|DeFi collateral, trades
|Locking Mechanism
|N/A
|Non-transferable; locked via delegation; burnt for BERA
|N/A
|Unlocking Time
|Staggered airdrop, rolling unlocks
|Real-time with liquidity provision
|Immediate (upon swap)
Conclusions & Recommendations
Berachain's token economics are highly innovative, leveraging a PoL model to tightly couple liquidity, chain security, and governance. While the design is positioned to quickly bootstrap TVL and DeFi activity, long-term decentralization and ecosystem dynamism will depend on how future emissions, governance, and community incentives evolve. Prospective participants should pay close attention to:
- Ongoing BGT emission localization (which pools win voting)
- Ecosystem grant/development outflows
- Community governance proposals for potential changes in emissions or participation methods.
For the most detailed, up-to-date breakdown and developer docs, consult Berachain’s official documentation and analytics sites.
BERA (BERA) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von BERA (BERA) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von BERA-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele BERA-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von BERA verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des BERA -Tokens!
So kaufen Sie BERA
Möchten Sie BERA (BERA) zu Ihrem Portfolio hinzufügen? MEXC unterstützt verschiedene Methoden zum Kauf BERA, darunter Kreditkarten, Banküberweisungen und Peer-to-Peer-Handel. Ob Anfänger oder Profi, MEXC macht den Krypto-Kauf einfach und sicher.
BERA (BERA)-Preisverlauf
Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von BERA hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.
BERA Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich BERA entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose BERA kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.