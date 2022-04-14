Merit Circle (MC) Tokenomics
Merit Circle (MC) Information
The Merit Circle DAO is an ever-evolving digital ecosystem built by a global community to ensure the future of gaming. With a strong foundation in the web3 space, we are committed to integrating the endless possibilities of blockchain technology with the latest in gaming to create the next generation of immersive gaming experiences.
Activities by the Merit Circle DAO can be divided into four verticals, each with their own respective product. Collectively, they form an ecosystem that adds value to the DAO and, thereby, the $MC token.
Merit Circle investments: Since its creation, the DAO has invested in countless projects across the web3 landscape and worked hard to create a resilient treasury that’s able to weather the shifting tides of the industry. In order to continue supporting the growth of the DAO, we are committed to optimally running the treasury to ensure we have the resources to support our growth.
Merit Circle gaming: The Merit Circle DAO would not exist without the gaming industry. While we look towards expansion across our ecosystem, we will continue to scale-in games that are engaging and well-designed. Setting our sights on disrupting the dated practices set by the industry, we will be focusing on advancing our gaming infrastructure to ensure it is both entertaining and rewarding for gamers.
Merit Circle studios: As an organization at the forefront of gaming, the Merit Circle DAO is determined to contribute to the industry on a much larger scale. Through our studios vertical, we can unleash our creativity and take a hands-on approach in building new games and incubating innovative projects. As the DAO has expanded, so too has our knowledge and experience of the industry, which we aim to leverage while growing this space.
Sphere marketplace: The explosive growth of the NFT space in the web3 industry exposed some clear areas for improvement that prevent it from reaching a broader audience. With our vast amount of in-house knowledge and experience in gaming, we are committed to making our NFT marketplace Sphere the best fit for gamers.
Merit Circle (MC) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Merit Circle (MC), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Merit Circle (MC) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Merit Circle (MC) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal MC tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange MC tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår MC's tokenomics, kan du udforske MC tokens live-pris!
MC Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor MC måske er på vej hen? Vores MC prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
