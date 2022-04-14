GreenTrust (GNT) Tokenomics
GreenTrust (GNT) Information
GreenTrust Token (“GNT”) is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network. Its utility resides on its capability to allow users to reduce their individual carbon footprint by exchanging GNT for “CO2 Offset Certificates”.
The goal of GreenTrust Token is to contrast the carbon emission of the blockchain technology and promote sustainable energy use in cryptocurrencies' processes and applications. GNT believes that carbon neutrality can be reached by a commitment to measure, reduce, and finally offset carbon footprint. To measure the GNT network carbon footprint, The “GreenTrust Token model” was developed. The model dynamically links the number of GNT transactions with the equivalent CO2 emission. To reduce, and finally offset CO2 emissions, GNT team is committed to incept and accelerate initiatives along two main routes: Compensation and Reduction at the source.
GreenTrust Token hence uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards green economy goals. It is based on the BSC-BEP20 network, with the consensus mechanism Proof of Staked Authority (“PoSA”) that ensures efficiency and performance in terms of speed and cost of transactions. The simpleness of the GNT contract, and the 0% fees policy, help in this sense, allowing users to transact GNT with a smooth IN/OUT process. The GNT smart contract was audited and verified by TechRate Audit company , passing all the checking status and without reporting security issues.
GreenTrust (GNT) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for GreenTrust (GNT), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
GreenTrust (GNT) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for GreenTrust (GNT) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal GNT tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange GNT tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår GNT's tokenomics, kan du udforske GNT tokens live-pris!
GNT Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor GNT måske er på vej hen? Vores GNT prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.