Evolve Network (EVOLVE) Tokenomics
Evolve Network (EVOLVE) Information
What is Evolve Network? Evolve Network is a decentralized AI platform that allows users to build, deploy, and interact with AI agents using a globally distributed compute network. The platform enables peer-to-peer (P2P) inference and fine-tuning on GPU power from around the world, making it possible to run advanced open-source LLMs like Llama 3, Deepseek, Mistral and more without relying on centralized cloud providers and APIs. Evolve Network is designed for AI-driven automation, secure model hosting, and real-world applications, including robotics, humanoid integration, and autonomous AI agent decision-making.
The mission. Our goal is to push AI development toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by decentralizing compute power, enabling user-aligned AI, and creating an open ecosystem for AI innovation. Users can contribute GPU resources, create AI workflows, and agents with memory, reasoning capabilities, and real-world functionality.
What is the Value of Evolve Network? Evolve Network decentralizes AI compute and model hosting, leveraging a global peer-to-peer GPU network. Users can contribute GPU power for rewards, ensuring accessibility and scalability. The platform enables AI agent creation with built-in tools, APIs, and personal datasets, allowing seamless automation and intelligent decision-making. Privacy is maintained through Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), ensuring secure data processing for node miners. Beyond software, Evolve Network expands AI into robotics, humanoids, and automation, driving industrial and autonomous system advancements.
Can you mine $EVOLVE Tokens? Evolve Network operates on a compute staking model, allowing participants to contribute compute resources in exchange for token rewards. Compute providers and network validators are essential to maintaining and optimizing the network’s AI infrastructure, ensuring efficient and secure operations.
What can you do on Evolve Network? Evolve Network enables users to deploy AI agents that interact with users and autonomously execute tasks. It offers decentralized knowledge storage, allowing information to be securely stored and retrieved from a trustless, distributed database. Users can engage with AI models for research, automation, and content generation while integrating AI within blockchain applications for smart contract automation and decision-making. The platform also supports custom AI workflows, enabling adaptive AI processes tailored to user inputs.
Token Utility ($EVOLVE) and Ecosystem The $EVOLVE token powers Evolve Network, providing access to compute resources, the AI agent economy, governance, and incentives. Users utilize the token for AI inference, agent interactions, and model fine-tuning, while GPU providers and data contributors earn rewards for supporting the network. Token holders participate in governance by voting on upgrades, AI models, and ecosystem proposals. The agent marketplace allows users to buy, sell, and trade AI agents as NFTs, fostering a decentralized AI-driven economy.
Who Created Evolve Network? Evolve Network was founded by a group of AI and blockchain enthusiasts dedicated to building an open and permissionless AI ecosystem. The project is spearheaded by Priyanshu and a team of contributors from various backgrounds in AI research, distributed systems, and Web3 development.
The Vision: A Path Toward AGI
Evolve Network (EVOLVE) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Evolve Network (EVOLVE), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Evolve Network (EVOLVE) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Evolve Network (EVOLVE) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal EVOLVE tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange EVOLVE tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår EVOLVE's tokenomics, kan du udforske EVOLVE tokens live-pris!
EVOLVE Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor EVOLVE måske er på vej hen? Vores EVOLVE prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.