Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i Qubic (QUBIC), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
USD

Qubic (QUBIC) Information

Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://qubic.org/
Hvidbog:
https://whitepaper.qubic.org/
Block Explorer:
https://explorer.qubic.org

Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Qubic (QUBIC), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 394.86M
$ 394.86M
Samlet udbud
$ 200.00T
$ 200.00T
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 123.53T
$ 123.53T
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 639.30M
$ 639.30M
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.000005048
$ 0.000005048
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.000000701200267208
$ 0.000000701200267208
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.0000031965
$ 0.0000031965

Dybdegående Token-struktur af Qubic (QUBIC)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan QUBIC tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Qubic’s token economics are designed to balance long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms, allocations, and incentive structures, with a focus on recent updates and the impact of “Project X.”

Issuance Mechanism

  • Emission Model: Qubic emits 1 trillion QUBIC per week, with a hard supply cap originally set at 1,000 trillion QUBIC. However, with the launch of Project X (August 2024), the supply cap was cut by 80% to 200 trillion QUBIC.
  • Halving Schedule: Emissions are reduced by 15% annually through a halving mechanism, further slowing the rate of new token creation.
  • Burn Mechanism: QUBIC incorporates a deflationary burn model. Coins are burned during smart contract execution and through early withdrawal penalties in staking, ensuring the circulating supply is continually reduced.

Allocation Mechanism

The following table summarizes the main allocation categories, cliffs, vesting periods, and unlock schedules:

Category% of SupplyCliffVesting/UnlockNotes
Pre-Seed Holders15.9%6 months12 months (monthly)Unlocks start 6 months after TGE, finish at 18 months
Retrodrop/Marketing 20231.7%6 months1 year (quarterly, 25%/3mo)Full unlock within 1 year
Team9%24 months24 months (monthly)Unlocks after 2 years
Treasury & Marketing14%12 months36 months (monthly)Unlocks after 1 year
Loyalty Program7%12 months36 months (monthly)Unlocks after 1 year
Seed7.4%12 months12 months (monthly)Unlocks after 1 year
Liquidity8%NoneImmediateFully liquid at TGE
Ecosystem Growth25%24 months24 months (monthly)Unlocks after 2 years
Listing5%24 monthsFull unlock after 24 months
  • Computor Controlled Fund (CCF): 8% of weekly emissions are reallocated to the CCF, supporting development, marketing, and community projects. This allocation is managed by network validators (“computors”) and can be adjusted as needed.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking (QEarn): Users can lock QUBIC for up to 52 weeks to earn yield. The longer the lock, the higher the APY. Early unlocks are allowed but result in reduced rewards and a portion of the unearned rewards is burned or redistributed to other stakers.
  • Smart Contracts: QUBIC is used to pay for contract execution, with tokens spent on contract shares being locked, reducing circulating supply.
  • Ecosystem Participation: QUBIC is used for governance, funding proposals, and incentivizing ecosystem growth through grants and airdrops.
  • Burns: Both smart contract execution and early staking withdrawals contribute to the deflationary model.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Locking: Staking via QEarn allows users to lock tokens for up to 52 weeks. Early withdrawal is possible but penalized, with penalties burned or redistributed.
  • Unlocking: Rewards are distributed upon unlocking. Full rewards are given for the maximum lock period; early unlocks receive partial rewards.
  • Vesting: Most major allocations (team, ecosystem, treasury) are subject to long cliffs and gradual vesting, minimizing the risk of sudden supply shocks.

Recent Supply and Circulation Trends

  • Circulating Supply (July 2025): ~121.8 trillion QUBIC
  • Total Supply (July 2025): ~151.8 trillion QUBIC
  • Locked Supply: As of January 2025, nearly 11% of circulating supply was locked in QEarn, demonstrating strong community participation in staking and yield programs.

Strategic Implications and Future Outlook

  • Deflationary Pressure: The combination of emission reductions, burns, and long vesting schedules is designed to create deflationary pressure, supporting long-term value.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The CCF and ecosystem allocations ensure ongoing funding for development, marketing, and community initiatives.
  • Decentralized Governance: Computors and community members have a direct say in emission adjustments and fund allocations, promoting sustainability and adaptability.

Summary Table: Qubic Tokenomics

MechanismDetails
Issuance1T QUBIC/week, 15% annual halving, 200T max supply (post-Project X)
AllocationSee detailed table above; major allocations to ecosystem, team, treasury, liquidity
UsageStaking (QEarn), smart contracts, governance, ecosystem incentives
IncentivesYield for staking, redistribution of penalties, grants, airdrops
LockingUp to 52 weeks (QEarn), with flexible early unlocks and penalties
UnlockingGradual vesting for most allocations, immediate for liquidity, full rewards for max lock
Deflationary ModelBurns from smart contracts and early unlocks, emission reductions

References for Further Reading

  • QEarn: Locking Coins for Yield
  • Project X: Emission Model and Supply Cap
  • CCF: The Funding Element of Project X

In conclusion:
Qubic’s tokenomics are robust, with a strong focus on long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. The combination of emission controls, deflationary mechanisms, and strategic allocations positions Qubic for resilience and adaptability in the evolving blockchain landscape.

Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for Qubic (QUBIC) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal QUBIC tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange QUBIC tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår QUBIC's tokenomics, kan du udforske QUBIC tokens live-pris!

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

