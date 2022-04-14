Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomics
Qubic (QUBIC) Information
Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.
Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Qubic (QUBIC), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Qubic (QUBIC)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan QUBIC tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Qubic’s token economics are designed to balance long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms, allocations, and incentive structures, with a focus on recent updates and the impact of “Project X.”
Issuance Mechanism
- Emission Model: Qubic emits 1 trillion QUBIC per week, with a hard supply cap originally set at 1,000 trillion QUBIC. However, with the launch of Project X (August 2024), the supply cap was cut by 80% to 200 trillion QUBIC.
- Halving Schedule: Emissions are reduced by 15% annually through a halving mechanism, further slowing the rate of new token creation.
- Burn Mechanism: QUBIC incorporates a deflationary burn model. Coins are burned during smart contract execution and through early withdrawal penalties in staking, ensuring the circulating supply is continually reduced.
Allocation Mechanism
The following table summarizes the main allocation categories, cliffs, vesting periods, and unlock schedules:
|Category
|% of Supply
|Cliff
|Vesting/Unlock
|Notes
|Pre-Seed Holders
|15.9%
|6 months
|12 months (monthly)
|Unlocks start 6 months after TGE, finish at 18 months
|Retrodrop/Marketing 2023
|1.7%
|6 months
|1 year (quarterly, 25%/3mo)
|Full unlock within 1 year
|Team
|9%
|24 months
|24 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 2 years
|Treasury & Marketing
|14%
|12 months
|36 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Loyalty Program
|7%
|12 months
|36 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Seed
|7.4%
|12 months
|12 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Liquidity
|8%
|None
|Immediate
|Fully liquid at TGE
|Ecosystem Growth
|25%
|24 months
|24 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 2 years
|Listing
|5%
|24 months
|Full unlock after 24 months
- Computor Controlled Fund (CCF): 8% of weekly emissions are reallocated to the CCF, supporting development, marketing, and community projects. This allocation is managed by network validators (“computors”) and can be adjusted as needed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking (QEarn): Users can lock QUBIC for up to 52 weeks to earn yield. The longer the lock, the higher the APY. Early unlocks are allowed but result in reduced rewards and a portion of the unearned rewards is burned or redistributed to other stakers.
- Smart Contracts: QUBIC is used to pay for contract execution, with tokens spent on contract shares being locked, reducing circulating supply.
- Ecosystem Participation: QUBIC is used for governance, funding proposals, and incentivizing ecosystem growth through grants and airdrops.
- Burns: Both smart contract execution and early staking withdrawals contribute to the deflationary model.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking: Staking via QEarn allows users to lock tokens for up to 52 weeks. Early withdrawal is possible but penalized, with penalties burned or redistributed.
- Unlocking: Rewards are distributed upon unlocking. Full rewards are given for the maximum lock period; early unlocks receive partial rewards.
- Vesting: Most major allocations (team, ecosystem, treasury) are subject to long cliffs and gradual vesting, minimizing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
Recent Supply and Circulation Trends
- Circulating Supply (July 2025): ~121.8 trillion QUBIC
- Total Supply (July 2025): ~151.8 trillion QUBIC
- Locked Supply: As of January 2025, nearly 11% of circulating supply was locked in QEarn, demonstrating strong community participation in staking and yield programs.
Strategic Implications and Future Outlook
- Deflationary Pressure: The combination of emission reductions, burns, and long vesting schedules is designed to create deflationary pressure, supporting long-term value.
- Ecosystem Growth: The CCF and ecosystem allocations ensure ongoing funding for development, marketing, and community initiatives.
- Decentralized Governance: Computors and community members have a direct say in emission adjustments and fund allocations, promoting sustainability and adaptability.
Summary Table: Qubic Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1T QUBIC/week, 15% annual halving, 200T max supply (post-Project X)
|Allocation
|See detailed table above; major allocations to ecosystem, team, treasury, liquidity
|Usage
|Staking (QEarn), smart contracts, governance, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Yield for staking, redistribution of penalties, grants, airdrops
|Locking
|Up to 52 weeks (QEarn), with flexible early unlocks and penalties
|Unlocking
|Gradual vesting for most allocations, immediate for liquidity, full rewards for max lock
|Deflationary Model
|Burns from smart contracts and early unlocks, emission reductions
References for Further Reading
- QEarn: Locking Coins for Yield
- Project X: Emission Model and Supply Cap
- CCF: The Funding Element of Project X
In conclusion:
Qubic’s tokenomics are robust, with a strong focus on long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. The combination of emission controls, deflationary mechanisms, and strategic allocations positions Qubic for resilience and adaptability in the evolving blockchain landscape.
Qubic (QUBIC) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Qubic (QUBIC) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal QUBIC tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange QUBIC tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår QUBIC's tokenomics, kan du udforske QUBIC tokens live-pris!
