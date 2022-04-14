POPCAT (POPCAT) Tokenomics
POPCAT (POPCAT) Information
Popcat is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
POPCAT (POPCAT) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for POPCAT (POPCAT), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af POPCAT (POPCAT)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan POPCAT tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Popcat is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain. As of the latest available research, its token economics are characterized by the following features:
Issuance Mechanism
- Popcat (POPCAT) is a memecoin: There is no evidence of a complex or ongoing issuance mechanism such as protocol-based inflation, mining, or staking rewards. The token supply is typically fixed at launch, with all tokens minted at genesis or distributed via airdrop or fair launch.
- No protocol inflation: Unlike Solana’s native SOL token, which follows a disinflationary inflation schedule, Popcat does not have a built-in inflationary mechanism.
Allocation Mechanism
- No detailed allocation breakdown available: There is no public documentation or research indicating a structured allocation (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, community, liquidity) for Popcat. This is common for memecoins, which often launch with a simple or community-driven distribution.
- Market-driven distribution: The token’s market activity is primarily driven by new buyers and recurring traders, as evidenced by spikes in trading activity and market cap that correlate with the influx of new participants.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculative and community-driven: The primary use of Popcat is for speculative trading and community engagement. There is no evidence of utility functions such as governance, staking, or protocol fees.
- Incentive mechanism: The main incentive is price appreciation driven by market demand, particularly from new buyers. There are no structured rewards, yield, or protocol incentives for holding or using the token.
Locking Mechanism
- No locking or vesting: There is no indication of a locking or vesting mechanism for Popcat tokens. All tokens are likely liquid and tradable upon distribution, with no enforced lock-up periods for any allocation.
Unlocking Time
- No scheduled unlocks: Since there is no vesting or locking, there are no scheduled unlocks or future token releases. The entire supply is presumed to be in circulation from the outset.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply at launch; no ongoing inflation or mining
|Allocation
|No structured allocation disclosed; likely community/fair launch
|Usage & Incentives
|Speculative trading; no protocol utility or rewards
|Locking
|None; all tokens likely liquid at launch
|Unlocking
|None; no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Additional Insights
- Market Dynamics: Popcat’s price and market cap are highly sensitive to new user inflows. Local market tops are determined by the arrival of new buyers, while recurring traders provide a stable but less influential base.
- Risks and Limitations: The lack of structured tokenomics, utility, or vesting means Popcat is highly speculative and subject to rapid price swings based on market sentiment and meme-driven trends.
Conclusion:
Popcat (SOL) exemplifies the memecoin model on Solana: simple, community-driven, and speculative, with no complex tokenomics, utility, or vesting. Its value is primarily determined by market demand and the ability to attract new participants, rather than by protocol incentives or structured economic design.
POPCAT (POPCAT) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for POPCAT (POPCAT) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal POPCAT tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange POPCAT tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår POPCAT's tokenomics, kan du udforske POPCAT tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du POPCAT
Er du interesseret i at tilføje POPCAT (POPCAT) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe POPCAT, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
POPCAT (POPCAT) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for POPCAT hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
POPCAT Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor POPCAT måske er på vej hen? Vores POPCAT prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.
Køb POPCAT (POPCAT)
Beløb
1 POPCAT = 0.298 USD